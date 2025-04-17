As Mumbai's Christian community gets ready to celebrate Easter on April 20, many people will get together with their family and friends to cook a feast. Here are some ideas for recipes to get you started

Easter is being observed on April 20 this year in Mumbai and around the world. Photo Courtesy: DoubleTree by Hilton Goa

As the Christian community across the country observe Holy Week in the coming days of April in preparation for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, it will conclude with Easter celebrations that will be a feast.



This year, Easter is being observed on April 20 across the world. While Mumbai's many different communities including the Goan, Mangalorean, East Indian and even Syrian Christians among others come together to celebrate, there will be a lot of good food.



While some may order in, others will be looking to cook a feast with some traditional as well as innovative dishes. We asked Indian chefs to help you with some ideas, as they share recipes for delicious dishes that are not only classics but also innovative. Some convert the hot cross bun into pudding, as others have mocha mousse inspired by the Pantone colours of the year, and others even share recipes from global cuisines to help you add a unique touch to it.

Hot Cross Bun Bread Pudding

Take the opportunity to innovate with the classic hot cross bun to make a Hot Cross Bun Pudding, says executive chef Anshul Dhyani. He explains, “This dish takes a beloved Easter classic and gives it a comforting, homestyle twist. The spices from the buns infuse the custard beautifully — it’s tradition with a warm hug." With hot cross buns being an Easter staple that is fragrant with spices and dotted with raisins or currants, this version transforms the humble bun into a warm, custardy dessert perfect for sharing.

Ingredients:

Hot cross buns, sliced in half 4 nos

Unsalted butter, softened 2 tbsp

Whole milk 2 cups

Heavy cream 1/2 cup

Eggs 3 nos

Granulated sugar 1/2 cup

Vanilla extract 1 tsp

Cinnamon 1/2 tsp

Zest of 1 orange (optional, for a fresh twist)

Raisins or sultanas (optional) 1/4 cup

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius (340 degrees Fahrenheit). Grease a medium baking dish.

2. Butter the cut sides of each hot cross bun and place them butter-side up in the dish. Layer them slightly overlapping. Sprinkle raisins between layers, if using.

3. In a mixing bowl, whisk together milk, cream, eggs, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and orange zest until well combined.

4. Pour the custard mixture evenly over the buns. Gently press the buns down to soak. Let sit for 10–15 minutes so the buns absorb the liquid.

5. Bake in the preheated oven for 30–35 minutes, or until golden and set with slight wobble in the centre.

6. Let cool slightly before serving. Dust with powdered sugar.

Traditional Hot Cross Buns

If you simply want the classic hot cross buns, then chef Ritesh Raje, who is the executive sous chef of DoubleTree by Hilton Goa in Panaji, say it is always the best option.

Ingredients:

For the dough:

Strong white bread flour 500g (4 cups)

Caster sugar 75g (1/3 cup)

Ground cinnamon 2 tsp

Ground nutmeg 1/2 tsp

Ground all-spice or mixed spice 1/4 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Active dry yeast 7 gm (1 packet)

Warm whole milk 300 ml (1 1/4 cups)

Unsalted butter, softened 50 gm (1/4 cup)

Large egg 1 no

Mixed dried fruit (currants, sultanas, raisins) 150 gm (1 cup)

Zest of 1 orange

For the flour cross:

Plain flour 60g (1/2 cup)

Water (enough to make a thick paste) 5 tbsp

For the glaze:

Caster sugar 50 gm (1/4 cup)

Water 4 tbsp

Method:

1. Activate the yeast: Warm the milk (not hot!) and mix with the yeast and a pinch of sugar. Let it sit for 5–10 minutes until frothy.

2. Make the dough: In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, salt, and spices. Make a well in the centre and pour in the yeast mixture, butter, egg, and orange zest. Mix to form a sticky dough.

3. Knead: Knead on a floured surface for 10 minutes until soft and elastic. Gradually knead in the dried fruit until evenly distributed.

4. First rise: Place dough in a greased bowl, cover with a tea towel, and let rise in a warm spot for 1–1.5 hours or until doubled in size.

5. Shape: Punch down the dough, divide into 12 even pieces, and shape into round buns. Place on a parchment-lined baking tray (or close together in a large tin for pull-apart style).

6. Second rise: Cover loosely and let rise for 30–45 minutes until puffed.

7. Add the cross: Mix flour and water into a thick paste. Spoon into a piping bag (or ziplock bag with tip snipped off) and pipe a cross over each bun.

8. Bake: Bake at 190 degrees Celsius/375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20–25 minutes, until golden and hollow-sounding when tapped on the bottom.

9. Glaze: While still hot, simmer sugar and water to make a simple syrup. Brush generously over buns for a glossy finish.

Green Shakshouka

Chef Shridhar Parab, who is the junior sous chef at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai in Worli, says you can take the global twist to the traditional Easter celebration by making a Shakshouka. He shares, “While Shakshouka has received a lot of love from across Indian dining tables, this green version adds a fresh twist to the flavourful recipe, denoting the freshness commonly associated with Easter."

Ingredients:

Onion, finely chopped 50 gm

Garlic, minced 20 gm

Green onion, chopped 15 gm

Asparagus, sliced 20 gm

Baby spinach 10 gm

Coriander Leaves, chopped 5 gm

Edamame 10 gm

Avocado, diced 10 gm

Jalapeno, finely chopped 5 gm

Olive oil 5 ml

Cumin powder 6 gm

Coriander powder 4 gm

Salt 2 gm

Red banana chilli, sliced 8 gm

Feta cheese 10 gm

Eggs 4 nos

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

2. Heat olive oil in a cast iron pan over medium heat.

3. Sauté onion and garlic until translucent.

4. Add green onion, jalapeño, and asparagus. Cook for 2-3 minutes until softened.

5. Toss in baby spinach, coriander leaves, and edamame.

6. Season with cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt. Cook until vegetables are soft.

7. Flatten the mixture and create small wells. Crack an egg into each well. Top with sliced red banana chilli.

8. Transfer the pan to the preheated oven and bake at 180°C for 5 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking.

9. Remove from oven. Top with crumbled feta cheese, diced avocado, coriander leaves, chili flakes, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Pancake Mocha Mousse Cake

Inspired by Pantone’s 2025 Colour of the Year, chef Neha Deepak Shah, associated with Stahl cookware, says you can make a Chocolate Mousse Pancake Stack for the occasion. While savoury dishes are popular during this time along with Easter eggs, you can easily start your day with the pancakes.

Ingredients:

For the pancakes:

Whole wheat flour 1/2 cup

Corn flour 1/2 tbsp

Jaggery powder 1/2 tbsp

Baking powder 1 tsp

Milk, room temperature 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp

Ghee, melted 1 tbsp

Vanilla essence 1/4 tsp

For the mousse:

Dark chocolate, melted (should be at room temperature) 100 gm

Milk chocolate, melted (should be at room temperature) 100 gm

Whipped cream (should be at room temperature) 100 gm

Method:

For the pancakes:

1. Mix all the dry ingredients and add in the milk.

2. Mix thoroughly to prepare a smooth flowing batter and then add in the butter.

3. Pour the batter into a squeezy bottle.

4. Make the pancakes in one go, and don't spread.

5. Pour the batter on low flame. Cook on medium flame and flip when you see bubbles on the pancake. (To get a perfect golden coloured pancake, never add any butter or oil while cooking it).

6. Remove and set aside.

For the mousse:

1. Fold in dark chocolate into the whipped cream. Once it is well combined, fold in the milk chocolate too.

For the pancake mousse cake:

1. Take a pancake and place it on a serving dish.

2. Top it with a generous but even layer of the prepared mousse.

3. Place another pancake on the mousse and repeat the layers to form a cake.

4. Cover the cake evenly with the mousse and garnish as you like.