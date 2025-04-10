Many parts of north India will come together to celebrate Baisakhi this weekend on April 13 as eastern parts celebrates Poila Baisakh a few days later on April 15. While the festivities will continue, one can’t miss out on the food that will be enjoyed during this time. Here are some recipes to get you started

Baisakhi will be celebrated by north India on April 13 this year, while Poila Baisakhi among the Bengalis will take place on April 15. Photo Courtesy: Audible

Many parts of north India will get ready to celebrate Baisakhi on April 13 as India’s eastern states will revel in Poila Baisakh only a few days later on April 15.



Both festivals celebrate the spring harvest festival and mark the New Year in the respective regions with culture with festivities but none of them are complete without food. There are so many different specialities made during this time, nothing like enjoying some sweet dishes for Baisakhi, while savour other unique dishes for Poila Baisakhi to tantalise the taste buds.

During this time, many may order food but there are others who simply soak in the joy of cooking with their family and friends. Whether you’re gathering with family or enjoying a quiet moment, food has a way of bringing people together.



Here are six mouth-watering sweet dishes from the podcast that will elevate your Baisakhi and Poila Baisakhi celebrations. While the first one is by Puja Darshan, who is the host of 'The Taste of India’ podcast on Audible, the other is by chef Roopa Nabar, associated with TTK Prestige.



Mango Phirni



Ingredients:

Mango pulp 1 cup

Basmati rice (raw) 4 tbsp

Milk (full fat) 4 cups

Condensed milk 3/4 cup

Cardamom powder 1 tsp

Saffron strands 10–12 nos

Pistachios, chopped 1/4 cup

Whole almonds, chopped 1/4 cup

Method:

1. In a bowl, add the basmati rice and soak it in water for about 30 minutes.

2. Drain the soaked rice and grind it coarsely to a gritty texture. Do not make it too fine.

3. In a heavy-bottomed vessel, pour in the full-fat milk and bring it to a boil over medium heat.

4. Once the milk has come to a boil, gradually stir in the ground rice. Keep stirring continuously to avoid any lumps. This step is key — gentle whisking works best.

5. Add saffron strands to the simmering mixture and stir well. Let the milk absorb the beautiful saffron colour and aroma.

6. As the mixture thickens to a porridge-like consistency, add the condensed milk and cardamom powder. Mix thoroughly and let it cook for a few more minutes until the phirni reaches a creamy, thick consistency.

7. Turn off the flame and allow the phirni to come to room temperature. Refrigerate it for at least 1 hour to set.

8. Once chilled, fold in the mango pulp gently into the set phirni. Add in the chopped almonds and pistachios. Mix everything until well combined.

9. Spoon the Kesar Mango Phirni into individual serving bowls or traditional clay pots. Garnish with a few more saffron strands, almonds, and pistachios on top.

10. Refrigerate until well chilled and serve cold.



Coconut Laddoo



Ingredients:

Freshly grated coconut, 2 nos – makes approximately 2 cups

Sugar 1 cup

Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Water just enough to dissolve the sugar



Method:

1. Add sugar and water to a pan, cooking on a low flame.

2. Stir continuously until the solution begins to thicken, achieving a one-thread consistency.

3. Once thickened, add the freshly grated coconut and cardamom powder. Stir well to combine.

4. Keep stirring frequently until the mixture turns thick and sticky.

5. Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool slightly.

6. While still warm, take a spoonful of the mixture and shape it into round balls by pressing it between your palms.

7. If the mixture cools down and becomes difficult to shape, return the pan to the flame, warm the mixture slightly, and continue forming the laddoos.

8. Now your coconut laddoos are ready to be served.



Suji Halwa



Ingredients:

Semolina (Sooji) 1/2 cup

Ghee 1/2 cup

Sugar 1/2 cup

Cashew nuts, chopped 10–12

Almonds, thinly sliced 10–12 nos

Black raisins 12–15 nos

Golden raisins 12–15 nos

Pistachios: 12–15, finely chopped

Water 2 cups



Method:

1. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the ghee over medium heat.

2. Once hot, add the chopped cashews and sliced almonds. Sauté until they turn golden brown. Remove them and set aside.

3. In the same pan, add both black and golden raisins. Stir for a minute or two until they puff up. Take them out and keep them aside.

4. Lower the heat slightly and add the semolina (sooji) to the remaining ghee. Roast it gently, stirring frequently to avoid burning. Continue for 10–12 minutes, or until the sooji turns light golden brown and gives off a nutty aroma.

5. Carefully pour in the water and stir well to avoid lumps. Let it cook on low heat for 3–4 minutes until the water is absorbed and the sooji softens.

6. Add the sugar and continue stirring. Cook for another 3–4 minutes until the sugar melts and the halwa turns slightly brown and glossy.

7. Remove from heat. At this point, the halwa will be soft and slightly runny, like a dropping porridge. Let it rest for 5–10 minutes, and it will firm up into a grainy, luscious texture.

8. Garnish with the reserved cashews, almonds, raisins and pistachios. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Kheema Kebab Pulao

The Kheema Kebab Pulao is a hearty and aromatic dish that combines tender mutton kheema kababs with fragrant basmati rice.



Ingredients:

Mutton kheema 300 gm

Basmati rice 2 cups

Green paste (chili, ginger, garlic, coriander) 1 tbsp

Turmeric (haldi) 1/4 tsp

Red chili powder 1/2 tsp

Kolhapuri masala 1 tsp

Onion, large, diced 1 no

Onion, large, finely chopped 1 no

Garam masala 1/2 tsp

Whole spices (1 bay leaf, 1-inch cinnamon stick, 4 cloves, 5 peppercorns) 1 tsp

Fresh coriander finely chopped

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking



Method:

1. In a mixer Grinder, blend the kheema with green paste, turmeric, garam masala, and salt.

2. Heat oil in the kadai and saute the diced onions until translucent.

3. Shape the spiced kheema into 12–15 equal balls and add them to the kadai. Cook for 5–10 minutes. Then add chili powder and Kolhapuri masala, stirring well. Simmer for another 10 minutes.

4. In a separate kadai, heat oil and add the whole spices. Stir-fry, then add the finely chopped onion and cook until light pink.

5. Add washed and soaked basmati rice. Stir for a minute, then add 4 cups of hot water and salt. Cover and cook for 3 minutes, until the rice is half done.

6. Add the cooked kabab mixture to the rice, mix gently, and cook for another 5–7 minutes.

7. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot.



Shorshe Pomfret

A classic Bengali delicacy, the Shorshe Pomfret is simmered in a bold mustard and poppy seed gravy.



Ingredients:

Pomfret, cut into 6–7 pieces 500 gm

Mustard seeds 2 tbsp

Poppy seeds 1 tbsp

Tomato 1 no

Green chilies, slit 5 nos

Mustard oil 3 tbsp

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Red chili powder 1 tsp

Salt to taste



Method:

1. Clean and wash the fish. Rub with turmeric and salt; set aside for 10 minutes.

2. In a mixer grinder, grind mustard seeds with a pinch of salt. Separately, make a paste of poppy seeds with a little water.

3. Puree the tomato.

4. Heat mustard oil in the kadai and fry the fish until golden brown. Remove and set aside.

5. In the same oil, sauté the tomato puree for 2 minutes on low flame.

6. Add red chili powder and poppy seed paste. Sauté for another minute.

7. Mix the mustard paste with 2 cups of water and add it to the pan along with green chilies. Once it boils, add the fried fish and cook on low flame for 2 minutes.

8. Serve hot with steamed rice.



Crispy Cauliflower

The crispy cauliflower is a crunchy snack made guilt-free using the air fryer—perfect for festive snacking.



Ingredients:

Cauliflower florets 12–15 nos

Onion, roughly chopped 1/2 nos

Ginger 1/2 inch

Green chilies 2 nos

Refined flour 1 cup

Cornflour 1 tbsp

Roasted and crushed vermicelli 1/2 cup

Oil

Salt to taste



Method:

1. Boil water in the kadai with a pinch of salt. Add cauliflower and blanch for 2 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. In the grinder, grind onion, ginger, and green chilies into a fine paste using a little water.

3. Pre-heat the fryer.

4. In a bowl, mix refined flour, cornflour, salt, and the ground paste. Add enough water to make a thick, lump-free batter.

5. Spread vermicelli on a plate. Dip each cauliflower floret in the batter, then roll in vermicelli to coat.

6. Place on a silicone mat in the air fryer. Apply a little oil on both sides and air fry at 210 degrees Celsius for 2 minutes on each side.

7. Serve hot with tomato ketchup or your favorite chutney.