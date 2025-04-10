Breaking News
Baisakhi 2025: Indulge in these food menus across India to celebrate the harvest festival

Updated on: 10 April,2025 09:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As north Indians around the world get ready to celebrate Baisakhi on April 13, there are special menus that are not only there in Delhi but also Mumbai and Bengaluru too

Baisakhi 2025: Indulge in these food menus across India to celebrate the harvest festival

Vaisakhi 2025 or Baisakhi 2025 as it is more popularly called will be celebrated on April 13 by Indians around the world. Photo Courtesy: Roseate House

Indians from many part of north India will come together this weekend on April 13 to celebrate Vaisakhi, or Baisakhi as it is more popularly known. It is not only the spring harvest festival but also the new year, marked by many people in the region at the start of the Vaisakh month. While there are many different ways that celebrations will take place including cultural traditions, it is also the opportunity for people to feast on culinary delicacies, during this time of the year. 


Over time, as many people have moved out of their homes, they may often miss those dishes, but now it isn’t hard to find in any other part of India. If you are craving a good Baisakhi feast, here is a food guide to help you relish delicious food during this festival. 


Baisakhi festive flavours
Diners can celebrate the annual spring harvest festival in Mumbai by indulging in a specially curated Baisakhi Brunch at Seasonal Tastes in The Westin Mumbai Garden City in Goregaon on April 13. Savour delicacies such as Pind de Chole, Bhature and even Amritsari Lassi among others. 

Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City
When: April 13 
Time: 12:30 pm onwards for brunch, and 7 pm to 11 pm for dinner
Price: Rs 3,699 plus taxes (Non-alcoholic); Rs 4,999 plus taxes (Alcoholic); Rs 3,199 plus taxes (Dinner buffet) 
Call: 9004661082 for reservations and inquiries 


North Indian flavours
Closer to Punjab than Mumbai, dine at DEL, the all-day dining restaurant at Roseate House in New Delhi to celebrate Baisakhi with your family and friends. The festive menu features signature dishes from the heart of Punjab, evoking nostalgia and celebration of the harvest season. Relish delicacies such as Aloo Wadiyan, Saag Meat, Chargha Kukad, Meethe Chaawal, Dal Amritsari, Punjabi Kadi, Pinni, Besan Laddu before you end your meal with a mouthwatering Thandai Milk Cake.

Where: DEL, Roseate House, New Delhi
When: Sunday, April 13
Time: 12:30 pm to 4 pm
Price: Rs 10,000 (inclusive of taxes) for two people

Punjabi flavours in South India
Even if you are away from home or crave some delicious Punjabi food in Bengaluru, then Sawari India restaurant, is hosting a special Baisakhi festival menu for people to indulge in during this time of the year. Diners can enjoy dishes such as Punjabi Kadhi Pakora with spinach fritters, hearty Maa Choley ki Dal, along with Dhabe Wale Chole Kale Gehoon ki Roti and Bharwan Tandoori Kulcha. While relishing the feast, sip on some refreshing beverages such as Gud waali Lassi and Masala Chaas but not without ending your Baisakhi festive meal with Punjabi desserts such as Badam ka Halwa and Atte ki Panjiri.

Where: Sawari India restaurant, Hennur
When: April 10 to 15
Time: 12 noon - 12 am 
Price: Rs 1,200 plus taxes 
Call: 097318 60072

