As followers of Christianity get ready to celebrate Easter this Sunday, there are many restaurants across the country that have curated delicious feasts for people to indulge in. While it may often get difficult to keep track of them, here is an easy guide to help you pick a spot in your city

Easter is set to be celebrated on April 20 this year. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

After Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, Christians all around India are set to celebrate Easter on April 20 to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

While embracing culture and tradition, no festival in India is complete without food, which brings not only people from the community but also people of other faiths together, to share their joy.

While Mumbai is buzzing with Easter menus, even Pune and Chennai among other metros have some interesting brunch options that people can explore, if they are travelling to the cities.

Here is a city-wise breakdown of the menus that have been put together to celebrate the festival this weekend.

MUMBAI

Easter brunch

Celebrate Easter with a delicious spread at JW Café in JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar in Andheri on April 20. The highlights on the menu include Lamb Dolma along with a Pork Crown carving station, an indigenous Eggs Benedict counter and an interactive Nasi Goreng counter. The brunch also has a Karaage station, an interactive Dumba Whole Goat Kitchen and the Asian mains counter among others. The menu also has Indian delicacies like Amritsari Aloo Wadiya, Thoran Poriyal, Punjabi Pakora Kadi, Prawn Pepper Fry, and Berry Pulao to choose from. Additionally, diners can feast on Easter desserts like Carrot cake, Pear crumble tart, Lemon marshmallow tart, Maple and pecan eclairs and Matcha strawberry pastry.

Where: JW Café, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Andheri East

When: April 20

Time: 1 pm to 4 pm

Price: Brunch - Rs 3,500 plus taxes; Beer and Wine Package: Rs 1,200 + taxes; premium package: Rs 1,600 plus taxes

Call: 022 6882 8888 for reservations

Traditional feast

Mumbaikars can dive into Goan, East Indian and Mangalorean delicacies at Doolally Taproom in Andheri and Thane by indulging in the Easter brunch on April 20. The menu includes dishes such as Mangalorean Chicken Gassi, Goan Fish Curry, East Indian Pork Tamriale along with the likes of Prawns Cocktail Devilled Eggs, Stuffed Chicken Roulade, Honey Roasted Ham & Cheese Bites, Pork Chorizo Pulao and Sannas too. While you enjoy the feast you can also sip on some unlimited specials that include sparkling ciders and meads along with the seasonal special Kokum Fizz, and mocktails too.

Where: Doolally Taproom, Andheri and Thane

When: April 20

Time: 12 noon - 4 pm

Price: Unlimited Brew Brunch - Rs 2,200 plus taxes, Unlimited Food Brunch - Rs 1,800 plus taxes and Kids Brunch - Rs 900 plus taxes.

Call: 091678 60273 (Andheri) and 099873 79500 (Thane)

Laidback Easter

Hop over to Sixteen33 in Bandra for a Sunday brunch celebrates Easter with a feast. Start with the likes of Truffle Scrambled Eggs, Italian specials such as your choice of pasta or Pomodoro Risotto, some summer salads or even a pizza. While you can go on to enjoy some chicken strips or Miso buff stir fry, you can also experiment with a Thai curry bowls but not without ending your meal with the 1633 Cheesecake with salted caramel. While you enjoy the delicious dishes, sip on some some classical alcohol options or the signature cocktails.

Where: Sixteen33, Bandra West

When: April 20

Time: 1 pm - 4 pm

Price: Rs 3,000 plus taxes (per person)

Double treat

If you are looking to experience an elaborate affair this Easter, then Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai is hosting not one but two experiences for diners. While the first one is at Opus with egg hunts and decoration stations for children, adults can savour dishes from the menu that include regional favourites like Tameta Par Eedu, Green Shakshouka, Thai Fried Egg with Spicy Tamarind Sauce, and Chinese Steamed Egg with Shrimp among others. If you want want more, then AER is hosting a soiree as a live DJ and percussionists set the tone for an afternoon of spirited revelry with delicious food and cocktails. Interestingly, for diners who want a taste of both, they can simply do that and simply soak in the festivities.

Where: Opus and AER, Four Seasons Hotel, Worli

When: April 20

Time: 12:30 pm - 4 pm

Price: Rs 5,500 plus taxes per person (Opus); Rs 7,500 plus taxes per person (Above 21 years) (AER); dual ticket: Rs 9,000 plus taxes per person

Call: +91 (22) 2481 8000 or e-mail reservations.mumbai@fourseasons.com

Easter by the beach

Enjoy a delectable Easter brunch at Lotus Café in JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu on April 20. The menu includes Fresh Salad Bar; Pistachio Crusted Rack of Lamb; Mac and Cheese; Spring Pea Pasta with Burrata; Gnocchi with Peas and Asparagus; Spanakopita Pie; Steamed Salmon with Garlic, Herbs, and Lemon; Crispy Chicken Thighs with Smashed Peas; Roast Leg of Lamb; Eggs Benedict; Honey-Glazed Ham, and Salmon Gravlax. Don't forget to savour Hot Cross Buns or end your meal with the Easter Chocolate Eggs, Carrot Cake, Citrus Sorbet and more. These Easter goodies and an entire menu are even available at Bombay Baking Company for people to enjoy during this week. The five-star property has even curated an 'Eggs-citing Easter Escape' till April 20.

Where: Lotus Café and Bombay Baking Company, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, Juhu

When: Sunday, April 20

Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Lotus Cafe; 8 am to 9 pm at Bombay Baking Company

Price: Rs 4,500 plus taxes, exclusive of alcohol; Rs 5700 plus taxes, inclusive of alcohol (Lotus Cafe); Rs 250 plus taxes onwards (Bombay Baking Company)

Call: +91 22 6693 3344, +91 90046 16506 for details

PUNE

Easter feast

Punekars or those travelling to Pune for the weekend can indulge in a delicious feast curated by chef Kranti at Coriander Kitchen in Conrad Pune on Apri 20. Diners can expect a variety of festive of signature roasts, seasonal mains, artisanal breads, gourmet cheeses as well as interactive live stations and decadent desserts but not without Easter egg treats. Being a family-friendly, it has something for everybody.

Being the best time to enjoy Easter treats, Pune Sugar Box at the property has chefs Ramkrushna and Krutika curate a unique box with Easter treats for people to indulge and order till April 21. The box includes handcrafted chocolates, bunny-themed confections, and elegant pastries too.

Where: Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune, Sangamvadi

When: April 20

Time: 12:30 pm - 4 pm

Call: +91-20-67456745

Sunday Brunch

At Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, diners can relish the Easter Feast Brunch at their restaurant Feast. Dig in to the Prawn Ceviche with quail egg and mango salsa, Salmon Cobb Salad, and Beet Tartare with Burrata and pine nuts. Beyond that, indulge in the charcuterie and cheese station with aged cheeses, dry fruits, fig jam, and artisanal breads, but not with the make-your-own Easter salad bar. At the carving station, savour Salt Meringue Salmon, Slow-Cooked Pork Belly, along with the Egg Royale and Egg Florentine at the egg station. Last but not the least, the buffet station includes specials such as Shakshuka, Spatchcock Chicken with truffle rosemary jus, and Parmesan-Crusted Country Mash. End your meal with desserts such as the Mango & Vanilla Cream Eggs, Chocolate Popsicles, Berry Profiteroles, Pistachio Entremets, and Tiramisu Cups; you can also choose from Easter-inspired pastries, whimsical verrines like Eggnog Mousse and Orange Crème Brûlée, and a flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruits and marshmallows.

Where: Feast, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, Sangamvadi

When: April 20

Time: 12:30 pm onwards

Price: Rs 2,249 plus taxes

Call: 8837826247 for reservations

Chennai

Festive delights

If you are in Chennai for Easter, then indulge in the lavish Easter Sunday Brunch at Anise, the all-day diner at Taj Coromandel. Begin with an Easter Meatball Soup, Asian Spiced Fish Cakes, Poached Salmon & Asparagus Salad, Roast Chicken with natural jus, Shepherd’s Pie, and Minced Lamb Ragout & Mashed Potato Braised Lamb Shanks, minced Lamb Ragout & Mashed Potato Braised Lamb Shanks. End your meal with Easter Mud Cakes, Dry Fruit & Coconut Gateaux, Pumpkin Pie and Easter Cupcakes. The kids' section will have macaroons, assorted chocolates, Easter eggs, Easter carrot cupcakes, mini-burgers and even finger cheese sandwiches, and smiley potatoes too. At La Patisserie, diners can indulge in the limited-edition Fortune Easter Eggs, Bunny Cup Cakes, Easter Popsicles, Classic Hot Cross Buns, Red Velvet Cross Buns, Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns, and Hazelnut Cross Buns, or even book the Easter hampers, available till April 20.

Where: Anise and La Patisserie, Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam

When: April 20

Time: 12:30 pm to 3 pm (Brunch at Anise); 9 am – 9 pm (Easter goodies at La Patisserie)

Price: Rs 3,250 all-inclusive (Anise); Rs 275 plus taxes onwards (La Patisserie); Rs 1,750 plus taxes onwards (hampers)

Call: +91 44 6600 2827 and +91 78248 62311 for reservations