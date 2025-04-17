Breaking News
Fire breaks out on BEST bus near Mumbai's Churchgate Station; no injuries reported

Updated on: 17 April,2025 11:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

All the passengers have been safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported in the incident. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), they received information about the incident at 9.58 pm

Fire breaks out on BEST bus near Mumbai's Churchgate Station; no injuries reported

The incident took place at Maharshi Karve Marg.

Fire breaks out on BEST bus near Mumbai's Churchgate Station; no injuries reported
A fire was reported on a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus at Maharshi Karve Marg near Churchgate Station on Thursday night. All the eight passengers have been safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported in the incident.   





According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), they received information about the incident at 9.58 pm. 

They soon mobilised their resources to douse the fire and it was extinguished at 10.02 pm. 

Platform 4 at Churchgate Station was shut between 9.50 pm and 10.31 pm as a precautionary measure and only three platforms remained functional. The access to all the platforms have been reopened after the fire was extinguished.

 

