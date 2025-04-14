The Fire Brigade, known for its prompt response and dedicated service during fire-related incidents and other rescue operations, will now focus on equipping its personnel with modern training using the latest technology

Present at the event were former fire service officers, dignitaries, and senior officials from the BMC and Fire Services

Mumbai Fire Brigade, under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is set to enhance its emergency preparedness with the launch of India’s first modern fire training centre in Mumbai's Kandivali, the BMC announced on Monday.

The announcement was made by Dr Amit Saini, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs), during a solemn tribute programme held at the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters in Byculla on the occasion of National Fire Service Day on Monday, April 14.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, known for its prompt response and dedicated service during fire-related incidents and other rescue operations, will now focus on equipping its personnel with modern training using the latest technology. Dr Saini emphasised that firefighters’ safety is as critical as that of the citizens, and to that end, the upcoming centre will play a pivotal role in honing their skills and self-protection abilities, an official statement said.

The commemorative event honoured brave firefighters who have laid down their lives in the line of duty, especially remembering the tragic explosion and fire aboard the SS Fort Stikine on April 14, 1944 at Mumbai Port, where 66 fire officers and personnel lost their lives. Since then, the day is observed across the country as National Fire Service Day.

Speaking at the event, Maharashtra Director of Fire Services, Santosh Warik, highlighted the complex challenges unique to Mumbai, including high-rise buildings, congested localities with narrow roads, and a growing population – all of which demand diverse and rigorous training for the city's firefighters. He noted that the force is often required to respond not only to fires but also to urban flooding, building collapses, and other disasters, particularly during the monsoon season, the statement said.

BMC Deputy Commissioner (Finance), Prashant Gaikwad, added that the Brigade is increasingly relying on modern equipment for swift and efficient operations. He announced that the upcoming centre in Kandivali is poised to be India’s first advanced fire training facility of its kind, equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure to support comprehensive firefighter training.

The event witnessed with floral tributes laid at the Veer Suti Stambh (Martyrs’ Memorial) at the fire headquarters, followed by a ceremonial salute by the Fire Brigade.

A poignant audio clip recounting the sacrifices made by fire officers in the 1944 incident and subsequent emergencies was played. The event also marked the official start of Fire Service Week, which includes various public awareness initiatives and demonstrations.

Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar delivered the welcome address and shared insights into the Brigade’s community engagement initiatives, fire safety awareness programmes, and the detailed schedule for Fire Service Week.

