Breaking News
Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources
Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet
Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day
Mumbai weather updates: ‘Nothing really works against this heat’
Four minors booked for Rs 9 lakh gold extortion bid in Ulhasnagar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > City to get Indias first modern fire training centre in Mumbais Kandivali

City to get India’s first modern fire training centre in Mumbai's Kandivali

Updated on: 14 April,2025 05:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Fire Brigade, known for its prompt response and dedicated service during fire-related incidents and other rescue operations, will now focus on equipping its personnel with modern training using the latest technology

City to get India’s first modern fire training centre in Mumbai's Kandivali

Present at the event were former fire service officers, dignitaries, and senior officials from the BMC and Fire Services

Listen to this article
City to get India’s first modern fire training centre in Mumbai's Kandivali
x
00:00

Mumbai Fire Brigade, under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is set to enhance its emergency preparedness with the launch of India’s first modern fire training centre in Mumbai's Kandivali, the BMC announced on Monday.


The announcement was made by Dr Amit Saini, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs), during a solemn tribute programme held at the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters in Byculla on the occasion of National Fire Service Day on Monday, April 14.


The Mumbai Fire Brigade, known for its prompt response and dedicated service during fire-related incidents and other rescue operations, will now focus on equipping its personnel with modern training using the latest technology. Dr Saini emphasised that firefighters’ safety is as critical as that of the citizens, and to that end, the upcoming centre will play a pivotal role in honing their skills and self-protection abilities, an official statement said.


The commemorative event honoured brave firefighters who have laid down their lives in the line of duty, especially remembering the tragic explosion and fire aboard the SS Fort Stikine on April 14, 1944 at Mumbai Port, where 66 fire officers and personnel lost their lives. Since then, the day is observed across the country as National Fire Service Day.

Speaking at the event, Maharashtra Director of Fire Services, Santosh Warik, highlighted the complex challenges unique to Mumbai, including high-rise buildings, congested localities with narrow roads, and a growing population – all of which demand diverse and rigorous training for the city's firefighters. He noted that the force is often required to respond not only to fires but also to urban flooding, building collapses, and other disasters, particularly during the monsoon season, the statement said.

BMC Deputy Commissioner (Finance), Prashant Gaikwad, added that the Brigade is increasingly relying on modern equipment for swift and efficient operations. He announced that the upcoming centre in Kandivali is poised to be India’s first advanced fire training facility of its kind, equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure to support comprehensive firefighter training.

The event witnessed with floral tributes laid at the Veer Suti Stambh (Martyrs’ Memorial) at the fire headquarters, followed by a ceremonial salute by the Fire Brigade.

A poignant audio clip recounting the sacrifices made by fire officers in the 1944 incident and subsequent emergencies was played. The event also marked the official start of Fire Service Week, which includes various public awareness initiatives and demonstrations.

Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar delivered the welcome address and shared insights into the Brigade’s community engagement initiatives, fire safety awareness programmes, and the detailed schedule for Fire Service Week.

Present at the event were former fire service officers, dignitaries, and senior officials from the BMC and Fire Services.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Fire Brigade Mumbai Fire brihanmumbai municipal corporation BMC kandivli mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK