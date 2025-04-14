The National Fire Service Day is observed every year on 14th April, in memory of the 66 fire officers and personnel who lost their lives in a massive explosion while fighting a fire on a ship at Mumbai Port in 1944

Thane Fire Brigade has planned several activities during Fire Service Week from 14th to 20th April across its municipal area. Pic/TMC

Listen to this article National Fire Service Day: Thane civic body launches 'Fire Service Week', check details x 00:00

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra on Monday said that it has launched 'Fire Service Week' to mark National Fire Service Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Fire Service Day is observed every year on 14th April, in memory of the 66 fire officers and personnel who lost their lives in a massive explosion while fighting a fire on a ship at Mumbai Port in 1944.

The event marked the 81st anniversary of the tragic fire on 14 April 1944, when a ship named S.S. Fort Stikine caught fire at Mumbai Port due to an explosion of ammunition. Sixty-six officers and firefighters lost their lives while trying to control the blaze. In their memory, National Fire Service Day is observed across the country every year on April 14.

The National Fire Service Day honours their courage and dedication towards the nation.

The statement said that said that to honour their sacrifice, Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saurabh Rao offered floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial located at the Balkum Fire Station in the district.

An official statement said, the Fire Service Week began on Monday morning with a tribute to the brave firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

It said that the Thane Fire Brigade has planned several activities during Fire Service Week from 14th to 20th April across the municipal area. These include live fire safety demonstrations at various offices, societies, and establishments to raise awareness about fire prevention and safety.

It further said that senior civic officials including Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari, Deputy Commissioner of Fire Services Dinesh Tayde, Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole, Chief Fire Officer Girish Zhalke, and Regional Disaster Management Cell Officer Yasin Tadvi were present at the event.

"A donation box by the Maharashtra Fire Services Association was also inaugurated by the top officials during the event," the official statement said.

Fire Training Centre to come up in Mumbai's Kandivali

Meanwhile, On the occasion of National Fire Service Day, the Mumbai Fire Brigade also held a tribute event at its Byculla headquarters to honour the brave firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

During the event, Dr Amit Saini, Additional BMC Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs), announced that a modern fire training centre will soon be established in Kandivali area of Mumbai to provide advanced training to fire personnel.

He stated that the Mumbai Fire Brigade works with full dedication to protect citizens during fires and other emergencies and it is equally important to ensure the safety of firefighters.

He said that they need to be trained with the latest technologies and techniques. The new training centre in Kandivali will help achieve this goal.