A fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in Thane district on Monday morning, civic officials confirmed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the fire erupted around 11:02 AM in the meter room located on the ground floor of Eco State Tower, situated near Phadke Pada Lake in Chaudhary Compound, Diva.

Personnel from the Diva Fire Station promptly responded to the emergency and brought the situation under control. As a safety measure, the electricity supply to the building was temporarily disconnected.

The fire was fully extinguished by 11:40 AM, and all residents were reported to be safe. Authorities have since confirmed that the situation is now completely under control.

Five vehicles gutted in fire at Thane residential building

Earlier this month, a civic official said that four motorbikes and a car were destroyed in a fire that broke out on the premises of a Thane residential building in the Panchpakhadi area.

Nobody was injured in the incident at Nav-Ramrajya Society, opposite Mahadev Mandir, Chandanwadi, said Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The fire at the Thane residential building was reported around 2.30 am on April 2.

Besides vehicles, plywood kept on the window grill of a first-floor flat was also damaged.

The fire was extinguished by 3 am and the cause was being probed, the official said.

Fire in Thane building damages shop and motorbikes

Last month, a fire broke out in a six-storey residential building in Maharashtra’s Thane city, causing damage to a shop and three motorbikes but resulting in no injuries, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 4:23 am at a building in Siddharth Nagar, located in the Majiwada area of Thane. The fire originated on the ground floor, where a shop was situated, and quickly spread to the nearby parked vehicles, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi stated.

After the fire broke out, thick smoke engulfed the lower portion of the building, creating panic among residents. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries, as authorities were able to contain the blaze before it spread to the upper residential floors.

Upon being alerted, the fire brigade and regional disaster management cell teams swiftly arrived at the scene. Firefighters acted promptly, working to douse the flames and prevent further escalation.