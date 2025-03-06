A fire erupted in a six-storey building in Thane’s Majiwada area, damaging a shop and three motorbikes. Firefighters controlled the blaze within 30 minutes, preventing further damage. An investigation is underway

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Fire in Thane building damages shop and motorbikes, no injuries reported x 00:00

A fire broke out in a six-storey residential building in Maharashtra’s Thane city in the early hours of Thursday, causing damage to a shop and three motorbikes but resulting in no injuries, officials confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, the incident occurred at around 4:23 am at a building in Siddharth Nagar, located in the Majiwada area of Thane. The fire originated on the ground floor, where a shop was situated, and quickly spread to the nearby parked vehicles, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi stated.

PTI reports that after the fire broke out, thick smoke engulfed the lower portion of the building, creating panic among residents. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries, as authorities were able to contain the blaze before it spread to the upper residential floors.

Upon being alerted, the fire brigade and regional disaster management cell teams swiftly arrived at the scene. Firefighters acted promptly, working to douse the flames and prevent further escalation. As per PTI, the fire was successfully brought under control within 30 minutes. Officials noted that the quick response played a crucial role in safeguarding the building’s residents from harm.

Fire breaks out at Thane building; no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Thane building early Tuesday morning, the civic officials said on Thursday. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident occurred around 5:00 AM at Shri Apartment in Shivshakti Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Pada No. 3, Thane (West). The incident occurred in Room No. 202, located on the second floor of the ground-plus-two-storey building. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all residents evacuated safely.

According to information received by the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the affected room, owned by Satish Dabhne, housed a Social Media Marketing Agency. At the time of the fire, Atharva Satish Dabhne (22), who was temporarily staying in the office, managed to escape unhurt.

The fire caused extensive damage to the 200-square-foot office space, destroying five computers, two air conditioners, a sofa, a television, and shooting equipment. The room was completely gutted.

The incident prompted an immediate response from the fire brigade, with two rescue vehicles dispatched from the Wagle Fire Station. Personnel from Vartaknagar Police, Disaster Management, and Mahavitaran were also present to assist in the operation at the Thane building. The fire was successfully brought under control and fully extinguished by 5:55 AM.

Shri Apartment, a 30-year-old structure, consists of five commercial shops on the ground floor, with residential rooms on the upper floors. At the time of the fire, nine residents were staying in the building. All of them evacuated promptly, preventing any casualties.

Fire at automobile spare parts shop in Thane; no casualty

A fire destroyed an automobile spare parts shop in Thane district of Maharashtra, fire brigade officials said on Monday.

No person was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 9.30 pm on Sunday in the shop located at Vanzarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi town, an official from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's (BNMC) fire control services said.

After being alerted, five fire engines of the BNMC were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control by 2 am on Monday and cooling operations were underway, the official said.

A probe was on into the cause of the fire, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)