Thane to launch automated pod taxi project on trial basis, says Minister Sarnaik

As part of this, a pilot project for a pod taxi will be implemented on an experimental basis from Bhayandar Pada Metro Station to Vihang Hills Circle on Ghodbunder Road, within the Thane Municipal Corporation area, Minister Pratap Sarnaik said

Minister Pratap Sarnaik chaired the review meeting of TMC officials on Friday.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik chaired a review meeting on the various ongoing development works within the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) area on Friday in the late Arvind Pendse Hall in the civic body headquarters. During the meeting, the minister reviewed the development works in the Owala-Majiwada area, the projects being undertaken through Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), pod taxis, and the plan of multi-modal integration with pod taxis.

MahaMetro Managing Director Shravan Herdikar, Thane Additional Municipal Commissioner Prashant Rode, City Engineer Prashant Sonagra, Deputy Commissioners GG Godepure, Shankar Patole, Suburban Engineer Vikas Dholay, and Shubhangi Keswani, and Executive Engineer Sanjay Kadam were also present at the meeting.

"To address traffic congestion in Thane city, the future introduction of an automated pod taxi project will be essential. As part of this, a pilot project for a pod taxi will be implemented on an experimental basis from Bhayandar Pada Metro Station to Vihang Hills Circle on Ghodbunder Road, within the Thane Municipal Corporation area," Sarnaik said.

He also reviewed the various development works underway through the Municipal Corporation, including swimming pools, crematoriums, parks, the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vipassana Centre, and the Lata Mangeshkar Music School. For projects requiring land acquisition or the removal of encroachments, he instructed that such works be completed by March 15, with an update provided at the next meeting.

"Considering the narrow roads and increasing vehicle numbers, traffic flow on the streets will soon face limitations in the future. Therefore, air-based transport systems such as ropeways and pod taxis are the only viable alternatives. Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, a trial automated advanced pod taxi project is being implemented in Vadodara through the company Nutron EV Mobility Private Limited. Minister Sarnaik had visited the project during his tour of Gujarat to inspect its progress," he informed.

Meanwhile, a similar project has been approved for experimental implementation by former Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Based on this model, an automated pod taxi pilot project will be introduced between JP Infrastructure in Mira-Bhayandar and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, as well as from Bhayandar Pada Metro Station to Vihang Hills Circle on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The Municipal Corporation will provide the land for this project. The entire cost of the project will be borne by the organisation concerned, with no financial contribution required from the government or Municipal Corporation. If successful, this project could pave the way for the establishment of a network of electric, automated pod taxis, potentially connecting Thane and Mira-Bhayandar with the metro system in the future, stated Minister Sarnaik.