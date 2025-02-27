A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a state transport bus at the Swargate bus station of the city on Tuesday. The accused, a history-sheeter named Dattatray Ramdas Gade, is yet to be arrested

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik speaks to mediapersons at Mantralaya on Thursday. Pic/X

Listen to this article Pune rape case: Minister Sarnaik orders security audit of all MSRTC bus stations, depots x 00:00

In the wake of the Pune rape case, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday ordered a security audit of all bus stations and depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), PTI reported.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a state transport bus parked at the Swargate depot of the city on Tuesday. The accused, a 37-year-old history-sheeter named Dattatray Ramdas Gade, is yet to be arrested.

According to PTI, Sarnaik also said a proposal will be sent to the state home department for the appointment of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer as the undertaking's Chief Security and Vigilance Officer (CSVO), a post that has been vacant since June 2022.

He has also directed authorities to deploy female security guards, an MSRTC release said.

PTI reported that Sarnaik further asked the police to increase patrolling at depots and bus stations, adding that depot managers must remain at the facility to monitor activities.

"Security guards at depots must ensure all buses parked at the facility are locked. Employees must wear proper ID cards to prevent anyone from cheating passengers in any manner," the MSRTC release said.

MSRTC has 580 bus stands

On Thursday evening, the MSRTC issued an internal circular instructing staff to wear proper uniforms with a nameplate for identification.

They have been prohibited from wearing T-shirts with the MSRTC logo, PTI reported.

The state transport minister said that all buses and other vehicles parked inside MSRTC depots across Maharashtra will be disposed of before April 15.

After reviewing the security situation at MSRTC bus depots and premises in the wake of the Pune rape case, Sarnaik told mediapersons during a press conference at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, that he had given directions to conduct a security audit of MSRTC bus stations and depots.

The corporation has around 580 bus stands and 251 bus stations across the state.

"An audit of all the bus depots and stations will be conducted, and whatever deficiencies come to light in it, we will try to rectify them. The CSVO post has been vacant. We have requested the chief minister and deputy chief minister to appoint an IPS officer on this post," he said.

Panic buttons to be made mandatory in MSRTC buses

"The appointment of an IPS officer is the responsibility of the home department. What responsibility the home department is going to give him, the chief minister will decide," he added.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras will be made mandatory along with Global Positioning System (GPS) and panic buttons in around 15,000 MSRTC buses, including those hired from private contractors, Sarnaik informed.

Police have identified the accused in the Pune rape case after examining the CCTV footage inside the depot, and the footage was also handed over to them for further investigation, he said.

At present, the MSRTC has around 2,700 security guards appointed through various security boards, and they are reviewing whether this number can be increased along with a 15-20 per cent rise in the number of female security guards, Sarnaik informed.

He also urged female passengers to continue using MSRTC buses for their travel without fear, as in the past.

"I want to assure them that the government is with them," he said.

Following the rape incident, the security guards stationed at the Swargate bus station have been replaced, and action will be taken against the bus driver, controller, or depot manager if they are found guilty, the minister assured.

(With PTI inputs)