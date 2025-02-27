Breaking News
Mumbai Police to install facial recognition CCTV cameras in South Mumbai
Maharashtra: Rape in parked Shivshahi bus rocks Pune
Mumbai: House help held for stealing Rs 1.16 lakh from 79-year-old Kemps Corner resident
Central Railway sets tentative timetable for services on new Panvel-Karjat corridor
Mumbai: Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge on track for October 2026 completion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police starts probe into Rs 77 crore fraud at tri services club on Navys complaint

Mumbai Police starts probe into Rs 77 crore 'fraud' at tri-services club on Navy's complaint

Updated on: 27 February,2025 02:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Financial discrepancies at the 97-year-old tri-services establishment came to light during a routine audit a few months ago, a Defence PRO said

Mumbai Police starts probe into Rs 77 crore 'fraud' at tri-services club on Navy's complaint

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police starts probe into Rs 77 crore 'fraud' at tri-services club on Navy's complaint
x
00:00

Mumbai Police has started an investigation into an alleged fraud of Rs 77.52 crore at the United Services Club, police and Defence officials said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.


Financial discrepancies at the 97-year-old tri-services establishment came to light during a routine audit a few months ago, a Defence PRO said.


The case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police, officials said.


A complaint regarding the alleged fraud was recently lodged at the Cuffe Parade Police Station by a Navy captain on the instructions of the Western Naval Command headquarters, reported PTI.

"The United Services Club, Colaba, is a 97 years old Tri-Services Club. A few months earlier, as part of a routine audit, a discrepancy was noticed by the Secretary of the Club. This led to a special audit by the contracted CA and, subsequently, detailed scrutiny of the financial accounts were undertaken on instructions of the Club Management, whereupon significant anomalies were discovered," a Defence PRO said in a statement, reported PTI.

Besides the registration of a First Information Report, a detailed special audit by an independent chartered accountant has been ordered, the statement added, reported PTI.

The Defence forces and US Club are committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and financial probity, and all cooperation will be extended to the law enforcement and financial agencies to identify any wrong-doing and ensure justice, it said.

Three booked for duping 20 investors of Rs 12.7 crore

The Mumbai police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating about 20 persons of Rs 12.7 crore after luring them "attractive" returns on investment, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Kandivali resident, who works as a senior employee of a private company.

The complainant said an acquaintance approached him last year and coaxed him to invest a few lakhs in a scheme claiming he would get "attractive" returns. However, the complainant did not get any returns, reported PTI.

When he followed up for his money and returns, the acquaintance was evasive, said the official, quoting the complaint.

The man recently approached the Dahisar police station only to realise that several others had fallen victim to the same fraud. In all, about 20 people were collectively defrauded of Rs 12.7 crore, the official said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against three persons and a probe is underway, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police indian navy cuffe parade mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK