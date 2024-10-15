In his police complaint, the victim said while he was on duty in Russia, his wife, an officer of a bank in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and another person connived for the Navi Mumbai home loan fraud crime earlier this year

Representational Image

The officials on Tuesday said that the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the wife of a naval officer and two other persons for allegedly conducting a Navi Mumbai home loan fraud and forging documents about a home loan of Rs 40 lakh, reported news agency PTI.

The 34-year-old victim resides in neighbouring Mumbai.

In his police complaint, he said while he was on duty in Russia, his wife, an officer of a bank in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and another person connived for the Navi Mumbai home loan fraud crime earlier this year, reported PTI.

In a file pertaining to his application for a joint loan with his wife for the purchase of a flat in Pune, they included her mobile number and a fake email ID, an official from CBD police station said quoting the complaint, reported PTI.

They also included a thumb impression of the third accused in the documents. They obtained a home loan of Rs 40 lakh and directly paid it to the builder, keeping him in the dark about the entire transaction and the bank notice of intimation about loan disbursal, the complaint stated, reported PTI.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Saturday registered the FIR against the three accused Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating, forgery and other offences as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

10 held by Mumbai police's cyber cell for duping people of Rs 1.47 cr

Meanwhile, Mumbai police's regional cyber cell has arrested 10 persons from different parts of the country for alleged involvement in five cases in which victims cumulatively lost Rs 1.47 crore, an official said, reported PTI.

The victims were lured into investing in share markets through a fintech company, after which the money was laundered through hawala channels and a web of fraudulently created bank accounts, the official said, reported PTI.

Those held include Jayesh Unni (34), Arbaz Samir Khan (26) and Shailesh Purshottamdas Patel (53) from Navi Mumbai, Ajay Kumar Sukhdev Karche (51) from Malad, Amit Ram Singh (43) from Delhi, Hitesh Surat Singh (29) from Haryana, Nitin Chendwankar (47), Rajesh Sonawane (51) and Uday Salvi (47) from Mumbai, the official said, reported PTI.

They were remanded in police custody and further probe into this online racket is underway, he added.

