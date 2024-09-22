Since May last year, the accused lured the 48-year-old victim to join a WhatsApp group for the purchase of USDT (cryptocurrency) and made him pay Rs 87,48,141 on different IDs for it

Representational Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai cryptocurrency fraud: Case against 6 for cheating man of Rs 87 lakh x 00:00

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 87 lakh after promising him high returns in cryptocurrency trade, an official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since May last year, the accused lured the 48-year-old victim to join a WhatsApp group for the purchase of USDT (cryptocurrency) and made him pay Rs 87,48,141 on different IDs for it, cyber police station's senior police inspector Gajanan Kadam said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai cryptocurrency fraud, reported PTI.

After he made the payments, the accused did not respond to his call. Realising that he had been cheated, the man approached the cyber police with a complaint, he said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai cryptocurrency fraud, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Friday against the accused under sections 319(2)(cheating by personation), 318(4)(cheating) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

Woman from Thane district put under digital arrest, loses Rs 2.45 cr

A 37-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly put under digital arrest by cyber fraudsters, who posed as policemen and duped her of Rs 2.45 crore, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a resident of Ambernath, the police on Thursday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

On September 14, the complainant allegedly received a call from an unidentified man posing as the staffer of a courier agency, claiming a parcel she sent to Iran was rejected, reported PTI.

The caller said the parcel contained two expired passports, three credit cards, 5 kgs of medicines, and 450 gm of mephedrone, and the courier company had informed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), police said, reported PTI.

The call was then transferred to the crime branch, where another fraudster posing as an official asked the complainant to download Skype. During the Skype call, the accused, who claimed to be a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), showed the victim a police complaint, police ID, a letter purported to be from the RBI and other documents, the official said, reported PTI.

The fraudster then took bank details of the woman and her mother and siphoned off Rs 2.45 crore from their accounts, he said.

A case has been registered against six persons, of which three were identified by names and the others by Skype IDs, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)