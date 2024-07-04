Navi Mumbai woman loses over Rs 36 lakh in cryptocurrency scam

The Navi Mumbai woman, a stock trader, lodged a complaint against two persons in connection with the cryptocurrency scam, following which a case was registered

The police on Thursday said a 44-year-old Navi Mumbai woman has fallen victim to a cryptocurrency scam and lost more than Rs 36 lakh, reported news agency PTI.

The Navi Mumbai woman, a stock trader, lodged a complaint against two persons in connection with the cryptocurrency scam, following which a case was registered against them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act on July 3 at the Kharghar police station, they said, reported PTI.

In April this year, the accused approached the victim and lured her into cryptocurrency trading. Over the time, the duo persuaded her into investing a total of Rs 36,80,151. When the victim sought returns on her investment, she did not get any response from them, reported PTI.

She finally approached the police on realising that she has been duped, they said.

Meanwhile, an investigation officer will be assigned only one major case in a month for quality probe, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has said, asserting his force is geared up for an effective implementation of the new criminal laws, reported PTI.

The Navi Mumbai Police have been imparted training to maintain quality of investigation in cases, which are expected to increase with the facility to file an e-complaint under the new criminal laws, Bharambe told reporters in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township on Monday.

"The number of investigation officers at each police station in Navi Mumbai has been increased to 50-60 per cent as training has been given to the personnel at each police station level, and to maintain the quality of probe, an IO will be given only one major case in a month," he said, reported PTI.

Three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

In the view of the new criminal laws coming into effect, the Navi Mumbai Police have given training to their personnel to maintain quality and professionalism of probe into various cases, the official said, reported PTI.

"With the new criminal laws, there is a facility to file e-complaint, due to which cases will increase. Hence, there is a possibility that the investigation officers would face pressure in cases, which leads to burking, ignoring or pendency of cases and the officer may not do proper justice with a case," he said, reported PTI.

For any quality probe, the IOs require time, the official pointed out.

Considering the situation, the Navi Mumbai Police have implemented a system of distributing the workload equally to the IOs, he said, reported PTI.

Bharambe also said there is emphasis on scientific evidence collection and professional investigation of a case.

The Navi Mumbai Police were following scientific evidence collection system much before passing of the new laws, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)