Breaking News
Mumbai gets new govt medical college
Mumbai: Slab under Andheri flyover falls on car
Thane: Video exposes land mafia’s role in dumping of debris on wetlands
Gun-supplying gang busted by Mumbai Crime Branch
Mumbai: Two escalators at Ghatkopar station opened
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Gun supplying gang busted by Crime Branch

Mumbai: Gun-supplying gang busted by Crime Branch

Updated on: 05 July,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Officers arrested a firearms supplier from Mirzapur and two others from Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: Gun-supplying gang busted by Crime Branch

Crime Branch officials with the accused

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Gun-supplying gang busted by Crime Branch
x
00:00

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 arrested a gang member from Mirzapur who was supplying guns in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The Crime Branch officers also recovered eight sophisticated pistols and 138 live cartridges from the accused and arrested two more people from the Navi Mumbai area.


Crime Branch sources told mid-day “This gang was only supplying weapons to people with criminal backgrounds, and their guns were used in many firing incidents across Maharashtra.” The main accused is Mitailal Gulab Chaudhari (53), a resident of Bhuij Khas Village in Chunar, Mirzapur.


The seized pistols
The seized pistols


A Crime Branch source told mid-day, “The accused Chaudhari had been supplying sophisticated firearms in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for many years. Like the characters from the Mirzapur web series, Chaudhari was involved in making guns in Mirzapur and supplying them to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.”

On June 30, the accused Chaudhari arrived at IMA Hall, next to PVR, Vile Parle, Guru Nanak Road, Sainath Nagar in Juhu to supply guns and bullets to a client. Unit 9 Crime Branch Senior Inspector Daya Nayak received a tip-off and they laid a trap, nabbing the accused Chaudhari along with one pistol and seven live cartridges. During the investigation, Crime Branch officers recovered an additional five pistols and 121 cartridges from Chaudhari.

A Crime Branch officer said, “With the help of information provided by Chaudhari, we managed to nab another accused, Dawal Chandrappa Decarmani alias Dhawal, 38, on July 1 from his residence in Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Accused Dhawal provided logistical support to Chaudhari.”

During the investigation, it was found that both accused had sold weapons to Pushpak Jagdish Madvi, 38, who runs a security agency in Navi Mumbai. Crime Branch officers also recovered one pistol and five live cartridges from Madvi.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news Mirzapur navi mumbai mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK