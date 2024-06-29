Based the woman's complaint, the police registered a case against the suspect and began investigations in the matter

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Woman allegedly duped of Rs 30 lakh by late husband's friend; Navi Mumbai cops register case x 00:00

A woman from Bangalore has accused her late husband's friend, a Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai resident, of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 30 lakh from his account, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The 56-year-old woman told the police that she had moved from Navi Mumbai to the Karnataka capital due to her husband's excessive dependence on alcohol. She said her husband earlier held a senior post in a public sector oil marketing company and took voluntary retirement in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accused Amit Sudhir Singh managed her estranged husband's daily affairs, the woman said in her police complaint.

Citing the FIR, the official said Singh informed the woman in November 2023 that her husband was seriously ill and hospitalised. Within a few days, her husband died. Singh was allegedly evasive when the woman asked for her husband's phones, as per the PTI.

According to the PTI, the woman alleged that when she went to her husband's bank, she found Singh had withdrawn Rs 30 lakh from his account within hours of his death. She claimed that Singh had been carrying out transactions for her husband and had his bank details, the official said.

She did not provide any reason for approaching the police so late, the official said.

Based on her complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case against Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property possessed by deceased person at the time of his death) and 420 (cheating), said an official from the Kharghar police station.

Man loses Rs 46 lakh in investment fraud; five booked in Maharashtra's Raigad

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have registered a case against five unidentified persons for allegedly cheating a man from Kharghar in Maharashtra's Raigad district to the tune of over Rs 46 lakh by promising high returns on investment, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, based on a complaint lodged by the 34-year-old victim, the police on Thursday registered an FIR against the five accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation) read with 34 (common intention), as well as relevant sections of the IT Act, a Kharghar police station official said.

The police said that the victim works in a company at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, was contacted by the accused, who are identified only by their mobile numbers, between February 2024 and April 2024.

The accused lured him to participate in online trading, assuring good returns. They provided him with WhatsApp groups and various links on the promise of helping him with investments and trading. During this period, with the assistance of the fraudsters, the victim spent Rs 46.23 lakh in investments and trading. After a few days, when the victim checked his account, he saw that he had earned good returns, as per the PTI.

However, his attempt to withdraw the investment and earnings failed, after which he contacted the fraudsters, who did not respond. Realising that he had been cheated, the victim lodged the complaint, the official said, adding the probe into the crime was underway.

(with inputs from PTI)