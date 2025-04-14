After hearing the association's demands, civic chief Gagrani said that the BMC has postponed the enforcement of notices issued under the Central Ground Water Authority's regulations until 15 June 2025

The Mumbai civic body will no longer need to take control of private water sources in city, the statement said. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai Water Tanker Association end its strike, BMC announces to suspend notices

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) on Monday met Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagrani following which it decided to call of their ongoing strike to end the Mumbai water crisis, an official statement said.

It said that the BMC has also decided to suspend the notices issued by the civic body.

The statement issued by the BMC said that in view of the ongoing tanker strike in Mumbai and considering the larger public interest, the BMC had invoked the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and decided to take control of wells, borewells, and private water tankers supplying water in the city. Following which, the representatives of the MWTA met with BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani and a positive discussion was held between both parties, after which the tanker operators announced that they were calling off the strike.

It said that the meeting was held between Bhushan Gagrani, Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah, civic officer Chetan Chaubal, and office-bearers of the Mumbai Water Tanker Association-- Secretary Rajesh Thakur, Vice-President Harbans Singh, Jitu Shah, and Treasurer Amol Mandhre.

The association's representatives had put forward their demands, requesting that their concerns be conveyed to the Central Government, and that they receive support from the BMC to present their demands against the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).

They also submitted a detailed memorandum of their demands to Gagrani.

"After hearing the association's demands, Gagrani said that the BMC has postponed the enforcement of notices issued under the Central Ground Water Authority's regulations until 15 June 2025. It was also decided to withdraw the notices regarding cancellation of permissions for borewell and well owners, though it was clarified that those who have not yet obtained permission will still be required to do so," the statement said.

It further said that the civic chief has assured that the BMC would provide administrative assistance in taking the association’s demands and concerns to the Central Government. However, he also clarified that technical matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Government, and the BMC cannot interfere in those areas.

He added that, following directions from the state CM and Union Minister for Jal Shakti, the BMC had already adopted a cooperative stance. Therefore, he urged the association to also take a balanced and thoughtful approach, the statement said.

It said that following the discussion, the MWTA had asked for a few hours to hold an internal meeting and decide their stance. They indicated that their decision would be positive. Later, the association officially announced the withdrawal of the strike.