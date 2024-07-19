Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai man loses more than Rs 1.5 crore in cryptocurrency fraud

The accused allegedly approached the complainant online and lured him to invest more than Rs 1.5 crore in cryptocurrency trading last month, assuring him good returns

A man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra was allegedly duped of more than Rs 1.5 crore by cyber fraudsters who lured them to invest in cryptocurrency, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the cyber police station on Thursday, an official said.

The accused allegedly approached the complainant online and lured him to invest more than Rs 1.5 crore in cryptocurrency trading last month, assuring him good returns, he said.

When the complainant sought returns on the investment and the invested sum, the accused gave evasive replies to his emails, the official said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, and a probe is underway, he said, as per the PTI.

Nagpur man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from bank account of BJP MLA's mother

The police in Maharashtra's Gondia have arrested a 25-year-old man from Nagpur for allegedly fraudulently withdrawing nearly Rs 2 lakh from the bank account of the mother of Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Rahangdale in Gondia district, an official said on Friday, according to the PTI.

The suspect was identified as Roshan Shyamsunder Shahare, a resident of Gittikhadan in Nagpur, told the police he accessed the bank account details of the 82-year-old woman from a mobile SIM card which he purchased recently, said the official, the news agency reported on Friday.

A PTI report stated that using the details stored in the SIM card, Shahare withdrew Rs 1,82,048 online between July 3 and July 16 from the account maintained with the branch of a government-owned bank in Tirora town of Gondia district, he said.

After the fraudulent transactions came to light, Tirora MLA Rahangdale's personal assistant Vivek Dhore lodged a police complaint in the matter and the police began to investigate the case.

While probing the case, the police zeroed in on Shahare and arrested him, said the official.

A cheating case under section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused, he added.

(with PTI inputs)