Make Shivaji Maharaj memorial at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, demands BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale

Updated on: 14 April,2025 10:57 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale suggested that governor's residence in Mumbai could be shifted "elsewhere"

Make Shivaji Maharaj memorial at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, demands BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale

Raj Bhavan, located at the tip of Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, spans 20 hectares (49 acres) and is the official residence of the Maharashtra governor. File Pic

Maharashtra BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Monday demanded that a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj must be constructed at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, reported the PTI.


Bhosale suggested that governor's residence in Mumbai could be shifted "elsewhere".


Raj Bhavan, located at the tip of Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, spans 20 hectares (49 acres) and is the official residence of the Maharashtra governor.


Addressing reporters in Satara, Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of the Maratha king, said the 40-acre plot is ideal for the memorial and could help avoid ecological challenges linked to building it offshore.

"Raj Bhavan can be shifted elsewhere. The site is perfect, expansive and surrounded by the sea on three sides. If the Mayor's Bungalow can be converted into a memorial (for Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray), why not this?" the Satara MP asked, the news agency reported.

CM Fadnavis announces 'Glorious Maratha Tour Train', aimed to showcase rich heritage of Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, last week on Friday, announced about an upcoming 'Glorious Maratha Tour Train', aimed to showcase rich heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official statement had earlier said.

CM Fadnavis made the announcement during a joint press conference held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai along Union Railway Minister Ashwini.

CM Fadnavis unveiled the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Glorious Maratha Tour Train by IRCTC.

An official statement said that it will be a specially curated 10-day journey aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train which aims to showcase the rich heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as well as key cultural and pilgrimage sites across Maharashtra.

"The tour will start from Delhi and travel to iconic heritage, cultural and pilgrimage destinations in Pune, Raigad, Shirdi, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This initiative is not just a journey -- it’s a tribute to the valour, Maharashtrain culture, timeless legacy of Maratha empire and taking blessings at the ancient heritage pilgrimage destinations, CM Fadnavis wrote on X.

(with PTI inputs)

