The dignitaries also visited an exhibition of rare pictures of Ambedkar's life and times organised there by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Pic/X@CMOMaharashtra

Listen to this article Maharashtra Guv, Devendra Fadnavis pay tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary x 00:00

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on his 134th birth anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde, state cabinet ministers Ashish Shelar and Sanjay Shirsat also paid homage to Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi, the final resting place of the Constitution's chief architect, located at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, reported PTI.

The dignitaries also visited an exhibition of rare pictures of Ambedkar's life and times organised there by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Earlier, Fadnavis in a post on X said, "Salutations to an eminent economist, global icon of social justice and father of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary."

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, who paid tributes at Chaityabhoomi earlier in the day, told reporters that Ambedkar laid the foundation stone of how a country's administration should be run.

"His vision for social justice, power projects, education continues to guide the country," she said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people on Monday morning arrived at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary and take part in various programmes scheduled to mark the occasion.

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution and social reformer, embraced Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi in 1956, making it a revered site for lakhs of his followers.

People from across India started arriving in Maharashtra's Nagpur city from Sunday to pay respects to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti trustee Vilas Gajghate said their organisation, the district administration and police department have made elaborate arrangements for the safety of people and proper management of the programme as lakhs of followers of Ambedkar will be visiting the venue during the day.

Pandals have been set up in the premises for the people, he said.

The samiti members will pay floral tributes at the statute of Dr Ambedkar and his 'asthi' (mortal remains) kept at Deekshabhoomi at 10 am, Gajghate said.

On March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Deekshabhoomi. He went inside the stupa at the site and paid homage to Ambedkar's 'asthi' kept there.

He said building a "developed and inclusive Bharat" will be the true tribute to Dr Ambedkar.

(With inputs from Agencies)