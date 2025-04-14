His principles and ideas will strengthen and speed up the building of an 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and developed India, PM Modi said on X

Paying tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that it is due to his inspiration that the country is today dedicated to realising the dream of social justice.

His principles and ideas will strengthen and speed up the building of an 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and developed India, PM Modi said on X.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realizing the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an 'Atmnirbhar' and 'Viksit' India," the Prime Minister said.

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

Born in a Dalit family in 1891, he was a brilliant student who went on to study in foreign countries. The discrimination he suffered in Indian society turned him into a committed social reformer.

He was India's first law minister. He died in 1956.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes at the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Parliament House Complex on Monday, marking his birth anniversary.

Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the statue of Ambedkar. Union ministers, MPs and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present to offer their tributes.

On the eve of the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu greeted people and said Ambedkar's contributions across various fields would continue to inspire future generations to work with dedication towards nation-building.

In her message, she said Ambedkar created a distinct identity despite facing extreme hardships and earned global respect through his exceptional achievements. He considered education an important tool for social change and empowerment of the downtrodden, the President said.

Thousands of people on Monday morning arrived at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary and take part in various programmes scheduled to mark the occasion.