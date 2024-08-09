The victim was tricked into downloading a mobile application and was lured into purchasing cryptocurrency, an official said

A 42-year-old woman doctor from Maharashtra's Thane district lost more than Rs 30 lakh after a caller lured her into buying cryptocurrency, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The victim, a resident of Khoni in Dombivli, in her complaint said the incident occurred between August 2 and 6, an official of Manpada police station in Kalyan division said.

"As per the complaint, the doctor received a call claiming that a parcel allegedly sent by her to Thailand on July 24 contained suspicious items. The caller falsely stated that the parcel included three passports, three SIM cards and MD drugs, among other things," he said, according to the PTI.

The victim was then tricked into downloading a mobile application and was lured into purchasing cryptocurrency worth Rs 30,86,535. She transferred the amount to different bank accounts as instructed, he said.

Probe into the case is underway, the official said, the news agency reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, as many as six people were booked in Maharashtra's Thane district for duping 50 investors of Rs 10 crore, as per the PTI.

The Thane Police have registered a case against six persons and their companies for allegedly cheating nearly 50 persons of more than Rs 10 crore by promising them higher returns on investments, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused lured the victims between October 2016 and March 2024 by assuring them 14 to 18 per cent returns on investments.

After some persons invested money in their schemes, the accused initially paid them returns but later failed to keep the promise, the official from Dombivli police station said, the news agency reported.

A farmer from Mangaon in neighbouring Raigad district allegedly lost Rs 51.8 lakh. Around 50 investors have been duped of more than Rs 10 crore in a similar manner, the police said, according to the PTI.

Based on the farmer's complaint, the police registered an FIR on Tuesday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, the PTI reported on Thursday.

(with PTI inputs)