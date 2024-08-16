The girl was on her way to school in Rabale for a flag hoisting ceremony on Thursday morning when the accused accosted her in his car

Representational Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai crime: Man booked for stalking 14-year-old girl in Rabale x 00:00

The police on Friday said that a case has been registered against a man for allegedly stalking and verbally abusing a 14-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl was on her way to school in Rabale for a flag hoisting ceremony on Thursday morning when the accused accosted her in his car, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused asked the girl to get into the vehicle, and when she refused, he verbally abused her. The girl picked up a stone to hurl at the man, following which he fled, he said, reported PTI.

A case was registered under sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

In another case, police have registered a case against a 21-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl from Thane city, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The case came to light after the teenager, who became pregnant following the alleged sexual assault, delivered a baby at the Thane Civil Hospital on August 12, he said, reported PTI.

After being alerted by the hospital authorities, the Kasarwadavli police registered a case against the man under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday, he said, reported PTI.

The accused is a tribal from Malwada near Vikramgad in Palghar district. He allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager after she refused to marry him, the official said, quoting the complaint.

Meanwhile, the body of a 25-year-old woman has been found hanging at a room in a chawl in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Prima facie it is a case of suicide, Kopri police station's senior inspector Ranjeet Dere said.

An official from Kopri fire station said they received a call at around 10 pm on Monday from some occupants of the chawl (row tenement), located at Koliwada in Thane (East), about foul smell emanating from a locked house there, reported PTI.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot, cut open the house lock and found a woman, who was unmarried, hanging from an iron bar in a room, he said, adding the deceased was a tenant at the chawl, reported PTI.

After being alerted, the Kopri police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The police on Tuesday registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into it.

(With inputs from PTI)