Updated on: 11 August,2024 12:14 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday registered a case against a woman and her driver for allegedly killing her husband after he objected to their relationship, an officer said. The 58-year-old resident of Panvel had died on Thursday

The woman, aged 38, was in love with her 26-year-old driver, to which her husband objected, police said. Representative pic

The Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday registered a case against a woman and her driver for allegedly killing her husband after he objected to their relationship, an officer said.


The 58-year-old victim, a resident of Khanda Colony in Panvel, died on Thursday. The police then sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, news agency PTI reported.



Following the autopsy report and a complaint by the victim's brother, a first information report (FIR) on the charges of murder was registered early on Sunday, the officer from Khandeshwar police station said.


The woman, aged 38, was in love with her 26-year-old driver, to which her husband objected. The accused also had eyes on the victim's property, the police officer said.

The accused, with the help of the driver, allegedly killed her husband at his residence, the FIR stated. However, it did not specify how the man was murdered.

The two accused have been booked under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

No arrest has been made so far as a probe is ongoing in the case, the officer added. 

(With PTI inputs)

