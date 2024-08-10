The Navi Mumbai man was made to transfer Rs 65 lakh into various accounts between May and August this year as part of the share trading scheme

Representational Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai man cheated of Rs 65 lakh in share trade fraud; 3 booked x 00:00

A Navi Mumbai man from Kalamboli was duped of Rs 65 lakh allegedly by three persons who promised him good returns from share trading, a police official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Navi Mumbai man was made to transfer Rs 65 lakh into various accounts between May and August this year as part of the share trading scheme but the promised returns never materialised, Senior Inspector Gajanan Kadam of Navi Mumbai's Cyber police station said, reported PTI.

"We have registered a case of cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code (since the crime took place before the BNS came into force) and Information Technology against three persons, including a woman. No arrests have been made and probe is underway," Kadam added, reported PTI.

In another case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra's Thane has registered a case against a man for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 21 lakh from a person, against whom the police had issued notices for questioning in a drugs case, officials said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The accused, Kapil Changrani, allegedly acted as a middleman of two police personnel to demand the bribe, they said, reported PTI.

The first information report (FIR) was registered against him at the Sion police station in Mumbai on Friday under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"The case has roots in a raid conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police in July, wherein it seized drugs and arrested two persons. The police then issued two notices against a man, who is a complainant in the present case, for interrogation in the drugs case. However, the complainant did not appear before them," ACB (Palghar) Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dayanand Gawade, said in a release, reported PTI.

Later, Changrani approached the complainant as a middleman of two police personnel, and made a demand of Rs 25 lakh from him to settle the case, the official said, reported PTI.

Changrani later brought down the amount to Rs 21 lakh, he said, reported PTI.

After the victim approached the ACB, the agency verified his complaint and then filed a case against Changrani.

The anti-graft agency is probing the case.

(With inputs from PTI)