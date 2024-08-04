Breaking News
Navi Mumbai doctor couple booked for cheating medical shop owner of Rs 1.27 cr

Updated on: 04 August,2024 02:38 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The complainant has alleged that the accused, who owned a hospital in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai, offered him a pharmacy at their establishment in 2013 and took Rs 49 lakh from him

A medical shop owner was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.27 crore by a Navi Mumbai doctor couple, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.


Based on a complaint, a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the NRI police station on Saturday against Dr Dhaval Khanayalal Derashri and his wife, Dr Lata Derashri, and one Khanayalal Derashri, an official said, reported PTI.



The complainant has alleged that the accused, who owned a hospital in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai, offered him a pharmacy at their establishment in 2013 and took Rs 49 lakh from him, he said.


The Navi Mumbai doctor couple also purchased medicines worth Rs 48 lakh and never paid him, and they allegedly borrowed Rs 30 lakh and failed to return the sum, the official said, reported PTI.

The matter is being investigated and no arrests have been made so far, he added.

In another case, a case has been registered against two persons for allegedly cheating a Pune-based businessman and his manager of Rs 53 lakh on the pretext of arranging a loan for their firm, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The police in Thane city registered a case against the alleged accused, Shekar Sonar and Nishigandha Ambavane, under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused allegedly cheated the complainant between February 2022 and June 2024, he said.

The duo allegedly offered to arrange a Rs 100 crore loan for the victim's firm and took documents of a 100-acre land at Mangaon of Raigad, the official said, reported PTI.

They produced a loan sanction letter purported to have been issued by a nationalised bank and took Rs 53 lakh towards various fees and other expenses from them but did not do anything to procure the loan, he said, reported PTI.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, and a probe is underway, the official said.

Meanwhile, a medical officer and another employee of the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 for granting permission to set up a pathological laboratory, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The duo, identified as Multipurpose Health Worker (MHO) Nilesh Rathod and Dr Birappa Tipanna Dudhbhate working with the civic health department, were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, reported PTI.

Rathod had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant but settled for Rs 4,000, the ACB official said.

After receiving the complaint, the ACB on Friday nabbed Rathod and Dudhbhate, he added.
Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

