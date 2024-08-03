Mumbai: 19-year-old mechanic held for stealing 3 sports bikes

Accused, a racing enthusiast, repainted vehicles, stashed them at hospital parking lot; CCTV footage led to arrest

Faridin Noor Mohammad Sayeed alias Fabi, the alleged motorcycle thief. PIC/Rajesh Gupta

The Trombay police have apprehended a 19-year-old mechanic who allegedly stole three sports bikes collectively worth R5 lakh to take part in races in Bandra. “The accused, Faridin Noor Mohammad Sayeed alias Fabi, often raced near Bandra Reclamation. Because of his profession, stealing bikes came easily for him,” said an officer. The police said have seized the stolen vehicles from a hospital’s parking lot.

The matter came to light when the complainant Mohammad Anvar Mohammad Shakil Khan, 27, approached the Trombay police to register a complaint as his sports bike was stolen by an unknown person on July 31. “After moving the bike from the space where it was parked, he disappeared with the vehicle in about three seconds. When the complainant noticed that his bike was missing, he rushed to the police station and registered the FIR.” The police said.

How thief was nabbed

Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Shinde said, “A team was formed under the guidance of DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput. Police Sub Inspectors Sharad Nanekar, Rahul Bhoir and Constable Pradeep Deshmukh, among others, tracked the accused in two hours.”

The cops tracked the accused with the help of CCTV footage, “We got his mobile number, but he had switched off his device. However, we found out where he lives and laid a trap. We then nabbed him in Trombay,” said an officer.

“After stealing bikes, he would repaint them and park them at a hospital parking lot. He stole his first bike some three months ago. We were able to seize all the stolen vehicles,” he added. According to the police, Sayeed is a racing enthusiast but couldn’t afford costly bikes due to financial constraints.

Case not closed

The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend one more alleged accused. “We are still investigating the matter,” said a police officer. Sayeed had been booked by the Thane and Dharavi police under the Indian Penal Code for robbery. The Trombay police have booked him under Section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.