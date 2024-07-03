After the Hijab ban, the Chembur Trombay Education Society's N. G Acharya and D. K Marathe College issued a notice banning students from wearing torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys, or a dress that "reveals religion or shows cultural disparity".

N. G Acharya and D. K Marathe College bans jeans and T-shirts. File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA seeks action against college for imposing dress code x 00:00

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday demanded action against a Mumbai-based college for imposing a dress code and banning students from wearing "jeans and T-shirts", reported PTI.

The Chembur Trombay Education Society's N. G Acharya and D. K Marathe College, issued a notice on June 27, that banned students from wearing torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys, or a dress that "reveals religion or shows cultural disparity".

ADVERTISEMENT

The students should wear a formal and decent dress while on campus, it said.

Speaking in the assembly, Sarnaik said the notice issued by the college was a "Talibani fatwa", reported PTI.

More than 70 -80 per cent of students wear jeans and jackets, he said.

As per the news agency report, the Sarnaik asked, "Will you ban a swimming suit for a swimming competition and T-shirts and shorts for sports competitions?"

The education minister should take action against the college authorities for the Talibani fatwa, Sarnaik added, reported PTI.

Last month, the students of the same college moved to the Bombay High Court, challenging the directive issued by the college imposing a dress code under which they cannot wear hijab, stoles, caps and badges inside the premises.

The petitioners, nine female students, who are in the second and third years of a science degree course, claimed such a directive was against their fundamental rights to practice their religion, right to privacy, and right to choice, reported PTI.

However, the Bombay High Court on June 26 had refused to interfere in a decision taken by a city-based college to impose a ban on hijab on its premises.

The High Court said a dress code is meant to maintain discipline which is part of the college's fundamental right to "establish and administer an educational institution".

A division bench of Justices A. S. Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil said it was not inclined to interfere in the decision taken by the college. It dismissed a petition filed by the students against the college.

After that, the college reportedly issued a second notice in which it banned the students from wearing torn jeans and T-shirts.

(with inputs from PTI)