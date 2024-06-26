Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai HC refuses to interfere in hijab ban decision of college

Mumbai: HC refuses to interfere in hijab ban decision of college

Updated on: 26 June,2024 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

It dismissed the petition filed by nine female students the NG Acharya and DK Marathe College of the Chembur Trombay Education Society challenging the directive of the ban on wearing hijab.

Mumbai: HC refuses to interfere in hijab ban decision of college

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai: HC refuses to interfere in hijab ban decision of college
x
00:00

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reportedly refused to interfere in a decision taken by a city-based college to impose a ban on hijab on its premises.


A division bench of Justices A. S. Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil said it was not inclined to interfere in the decision taken by the college. It dismissed a petition filed by nine female students, who are in the second and third years of a science degree course, against the college.


As per the agency report, the students filed a petition in the High Court earlier this month, challenging a directive issued by the NG Acharya and DK Marathe College of the Chembur Trombay Education Society imposing a dress code under which students cannot wear a hijab, niqab, burka, stoles, caps, and badges inside the premises.


The petitioners claimed such a directive was against their fundamental rights to practice their religion, right to privacy, and right to choice, reported PTI.

The plea reportedly termed the college action "arbitrary, unreasonable, bad-in-law, and perverse.".

The petitioner's advocate, Altaf Khan, last week submitted before the HC certain verses from the Quran to support their claim that wearing a hijab is an essential part of Islam.

Apart from the right to practice their religion, the petitioners were also relying on their right to choice and privacy while opposing the college's decision, he said, according to PTI.

The college had reportedly claimed the decision to ban hijab, niqab, and burka on its premises was merely a disciplinary action for the uniform dress code and was not against the Muslim community.

As per the news agency report, senior counsel Anil Anturkar, appearing for the college management, said the dress code was for all students belonging to every religion and caste.

The girls, however, claimed in their plea that such a directive was "nothing but a colourable exercise of power," reported PTI.

They initially requested the college management and principal withdraw the restriction on the niqab, burka, and hijab and allow it "as a matter of right of choice, dignity, and privacy in the classroom.".

Reportedly, the girls also raised their grievance against the notice with the chancellor, vice chancellor of Mumbai University, and the University Grants Commission, requesting their intervention "to upkeep the spirit of imparting education to all citizens without discrimination.".

However, when the students did not get any response, they filed a petition with the HC and reported PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai university mumbai news bombay high court news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK