Horoscope today, April 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 15 April,2025 01:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 15.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
It’s good to be sure of yourself; however couch words in language that gets the message across and yet maintains ties. Strongly unleashing creativity is so mentally stimulating.
Cosmic tip: Don’t underestimate yourself.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Revel in this appreciation, moving ahead to realize further potential. Be sure expectations and values are compatible if opting for an arranged marriage.
Cosmic tip: Learn all there is to know about a topic.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Career or business moves on the right path, but you wish it was slightly faster. Some maybe looking for a change of residence. 
Cosmic tip: Be calm in this karmic cycle of changing circumstances.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Travel increases, which you enjoy with all your heart. Some could be seriously thinking of taking up further studies/ self-study. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Insist your mother consult a doctor if feeling unwell.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Profit graph moves up for self-employed Leos. Choose battles wisely, but defending beliefs and decisions. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Continue being aware of how decisions impact loved ones in the future.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Sometimes Virgos are too idealistic; then universal vibes go all out to make circumstances move favourably. 
Cosmic tip: Take unexpected events in your stride; fortunately these are positive ones sent by the universe.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
This karmic cycle favours buying real estate. Giving to those who are less fortunate is done regularly without expecting rewards. 
Cosmic tip: Make time for a friend who wants to discuss something very important.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Being content with life the way it is now reveals wisdom to float in karmic vibes send from the Higher Power. 
Cosmic tip: Know when you are being too cautious or too frivolous with money. 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Good business decisions are made. A busy time begins. It’s important for family to be supportive of your long working hours. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Honour your commitments with 100% positive energy.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A busy day unfolds. Appreciating what is there, instead of wanting something else ensures a peaceful mind and good sleep at night. 
Cosmic tip: Be kind towards a person wanting understanding instead of a scolding.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
It’s a surprise when someone you admire begins softening their attitude towards you. This karmic cycle favours those in the media and public relations.
Cosmic tip: Buckle down, just dealing with what’s most important first.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Slight financial difficulty conquers a mind-set dealing with life as is. A positive karmic cycle begins. There’s a short trip out of town.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a light hearted sense of humour today.

