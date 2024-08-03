Maharashtra ATS busts ‘illegal’ telephone exchange in Bhiwandi, Nalasopara; one arrested

Officials say facility caused govt to lose Rs 3 cr in past one and half year, terror angle being probed

During raids, 265 SIM cards were recovered. Representation Pic

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has cracked down on an illegal telephone exchange suspected to be aiding anti-social activities in the state as most of the calls were routed from West Asia and neighbouring countries. For the past one and a half years, the ATS has been investigating individuals operating such exchanges. Their investigation culminated in the arrest of a person involved in this operation.

“The ATS has busted the illegal telephone exchange which is suspected to be used for various illegal and subversive activities. This busting of illegal exchange has also prevented future loss of government revenue,” the Maharashtra ATS said in a statement.

According to the Maharashtra ATS, on July 31, based on confidential information regarding the use of SIM cards for running an illegal telephone exchange, ATS, along with officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and government witnesses, conducted raids in Nalasopara and Bhiwandi. During the raids, they examined the equipment and documents found at these locations.

During these raids, ATS discovered 10 SIM boxes from the Dixon company, 265 SIM cards from various firms, two Wi-Fi routers from different companies, 119 antennas used for operating SIM cards and electronic devices used to hold SIM slot connectors. According to DOT officials, this telephone exchange had caused an estimated loss of R3 crore to the government in the past one and a half years.

According to officials, 10 SIM boxes were recovered, indicating the involvement of a larger syndicate, the SIM box enables the calls to be routed through the internet, cutting the services provider out of the loop. The officials also believe that since most of the calls were made from West Asian countries such as Dubai, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the chances of Indian workers working in these countries using these facilities at a cheaper rate.

The suspect

During the operation, a 40-year-old suspect, Jafar Babu Usman Patel, was detained, interrogated and eventually arrested. During questioning, he admitted that he and his associates were running the illegal telephone exchange using SIM cards for monetary gain. An FIR has been registered against him under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act of 1868, and Sections 3 and 6 of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933.

“Nothing is ruled out yet, including a possible terror angle, as most of the calls were routed from West Asia. Considering the current situation there, everything needs to be thoroughly checked before drawing any conclusions,” an ATS officer said.

“Chances increase that such facilities are being used by terror organisations, as it is difficult to track who is calling and from where. The money is also routed through hawala. There is always a contact person in foreign countries who collects money from customers and provides it to their Indian counterparts through the hawala channel,” the officer added.