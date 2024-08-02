On July 31, based on confidential information regarding the use of SIM cards for running an illegal telephone exchange, ATS, along with officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and government witnesses, conducted raids in Nalasopara and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has cracked down on an illegal telephone exchange allegedly aiding terrorist activities in the state, the officials said on Friday.

According to the officials, for the past one and a half years, ATS had been investigating individuals operating illegal telephone exchanges. Their investigation culminated in the arrest of a person involved in this operation.

On July 31, based on confidential information regarding the use of SIM cards for running an illegal telephone exchange, ATS, along with officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and government witnesses, conducted raids in Nalasopara and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra.

During the raids, they examined the equipment and documents found at these locations, sources said,

They said that during these raids, ATS discovered 10 SIM boxes from Dixon Company, 265 SIM cards from various companies, 2 Wi-Fi routers from different companies, 119 antennas used for operating the SIM cards, and electronic devices used to hold SIM slot connectors.

According to DOT officials, this illegal telephone exchange had caused an estimated loss of around 30 million rupees to the government, an official stated.

During the operation, a 40-year-old suspect, Jafar Babusman Patel, was detained and interrogated. During questioning, he admitted that he and his associates were running the illegal telephone exchange using SIM cards for monetary gain.

An FIR has been registered against him under Sections 395 (8) and (4) of the IPC, Section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act of 1868, and Sections 3 and 6 of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933. Jafar Babusman Patel has been arrested, an official said.