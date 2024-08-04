Navi Mumbai lodge manager, waiter held for operating sex racket

The lodge was raided on Friday night on a tip off, which was confirmed through a decoy operation

The Navi Mumbai lodge manager and waiter of a lodge in Nerul in Navi Mumbai were arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket, a police official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The lodge was raided on Friday night on a tip off, which was confirmed through a decoy operation, Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade said, reported PTI.

"Seven women hailing from West Bengal and Assam states as well as Bangladesh were rescued. Navi Mumbai lodge manager Avtarsingh Mistry, waiter Kishore Yadav were arrested, while its owner Jay Ramesh Sharma WAS booked under BNS and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act," he added, reported PTI.

In another case, a medical shop owner was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.27 crore by a Navi Mumbai-based doctor couple, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the NRI police station on Saturday against Dr Dhaval Khanayalal Derashri and his wife, Dr Lata Derashri, and one Khanayalal Derashri, an official said, reported PTI.

The complainant has alleged that the accused, who owned a hospital in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai, offered him a pharmacy at their establishment in 2013 and took Rs 49 lakh from him, he said, reported PTI.

The couple also purchased medicines worth Rs 48 lakh and never paid him, and they allegedly borrowed Rs 30 lakh and failed to return the sum, the official said.

The matter is being investigated and no arrests have been made so far, he added.

Meanwhile, a thief broke into a temple and decamped with the 'hundi' (cash box) containing Rs 6,000 in Thane district, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The accused, who targeted Radhakrishna Temple in the Khadegolawali area of Kalyan town, is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai in connection with another crime which he committed after the theft at the shrine on the intervening night of July 13-14, said an official, reported PTI.

He was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and police will take his custody from jail authorities for interrogation, the official said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the temple's caretaker, police on Wednesday registered an FIR against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from PTI)