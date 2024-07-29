Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Navi Mumbai 3 armed robbers steal jewellery worth Rs 12 lakhs from Kharghar store booked

Navi Mumbai: 3 armed robbers steal jewellery worth Rs 12 lakhs from Kharghar store; booked

Updated on: 29 July,2024 08:54 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Three unknown assailants, whose faces were covered with helmets, entered the shop and brandished pistols while looting the store.

Navi Mumbai: 3 armed robbers steal jewellery worth Rs 12 lakhs from Kharghar store; booked

Screengrab of video

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai: 3 armed robbers steal jewellery worth Rs 12 lakhs from Kharghar store; booked
x
00:00

Three unidentified persons, on Sunday, robbed a jewellery shop in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar at gunpoint and fled with jewellery worth Rs 12 lakhs. The incident happened at the shop located in Sector 35 on Sunday night, officials said. 


Sources said that three unknown assailants, whose faces were covered with helmets, entered the shop and brandished pistols while looting the store. The police said they fired a few rounds as well and made away with jewellery.



The CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced online, showed one of the armed robbers threatening the three men sitting behind the counter and cornering them while the other two stuffed whatever jewellery they could before the three fled. 


A case has been filed by the Kharghar police and a manhunt has been launched to trace the three accused.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai kharghar Crime News mumbai crime news thane crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK