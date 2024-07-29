Three unknown assailants, whose faces were covered with helmets, entered the shop and brandished pistols while looting the store.

Screengrab of video

Three unidentified persons, on Sunday, robbed a jewellery shop in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar at gunpoint and fled with jewellery worth Rs 12 lakhs. The incident happened at the shop located in Sector 35 on Sunday night, officials said.

Sources said that three unknown assailants, whose faces were covered with helmets, entered the shop and brandished pistols while looting the store. The police said they fired a few rounds as well and made away with jewellery.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced online, showed one of the armed robbers threatening the three men sitting behind the counter and cornering them while the other two stuffed whatever jewellery they could before the three fled.

A case has been filed by the Kharghar police and a manhunt has been launched to trace the three accused.