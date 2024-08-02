Navi Mumbai: APMC market workers held for robbing mobile store

The police said the theft took place on July 14 in which the accused broke into a shop to steal mobile phones and ear pods worth Rs 17.19 lakh

Three daily wage workers from APMC market, identified as Selvaraj Mani Nadar, 55; Naresh Kumar Munnilal, 27; and Aniket Samsher Yadav, 19; have been arrested by the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch in a case of theft of electronic goods worth Rs 17.19 lakh.

The police said the theft took place on July 14 in which the accused broke into a shop to steal mobile phones and ear pods worth Rs 17.19 lakh. A case was registered with the APMC police station and an investigation was started. “The CCTV camera from the spot found the suspect, but, the central unit of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch got a lead and arrested the accused,” said a police officer.

Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police, said, “The Crime Branch recovered all the stolen items in a quick probe preventing the accused from selling the stolen goods.”