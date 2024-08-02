Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Navi Mumbai APMC market workers held for robbing mobile store

Navi Mumbai: APMC market workers held for robbing mobile store

Updated on: 02 August,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The police said the theft took place on July 14 in which the accused broke into a shop to steal mobile phones and ear pods worth Rs 17.19 lakh

Navi Mumbai: APMC market workers held for robbing mobile store

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai: APMC market workers held for robbing mobile store
x
00:00

Three daily wage workers from APMC market, identified as Selvaraj Mani Nadar, 55; Naresh Kumar Munnilal, 27; and Aniket Samsher Yadav, 19; have been  arrested by the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch in a case of theft of electronic goods worth Rs 17.19 lakh.


The police said the theft took place on July 14 in which the accused broke into a shop to steal mobile phones and ear pods worth Rs 17.19 lakh. A case was registered with the APMC police station and an investigation was started. “The CCTV camera from the spot found the suspect, but, the central unit of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch got a lead and arrested the accused,” said a police officer. 



Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police, said, “The Crime Branch recovered all the stolen items in a quick probe preventing the accused from selling the stolen goods.” 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

apmc market navi mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK