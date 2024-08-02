Mumbai: Six people burned in violent eviction clash

Four constables, an officer, and a panch suffer severe burns after violent clash with a Bhayandar family over eviction dispute; three in custody, daughter still at large

The accused in police custody

Four constables, one officer, and a panch suffered severe burn injuries after the Choubey family threw boiling water at them in Bhayandar on Wednesday evening. Earlier, the family had hurled utensils at the police from their kitchen to intimidate them. Senior officials quickly sent reinforcements to the scene. Three members of the Choubey family—the couple and their 26-year-old son—were taken into custody for further investigation.

The injured people at the hospital. Pics/Hanif Patel

The police had visited the Geeta Nagar residential complex on Wedneday to conduct a panchanama related to a case against four Choubey family members: Ajay Choubey, 60; his wife Anita, 52; their son Abhay, 26; and their daughter. Landlord Pratibha Tumbde had accused the Choubey family of not vacating their rented flat despite the lease expiring in September 2023. “On Tuesday, when Tumbde came to show the flat to a prospective tenant, the Choubey family became aggressive, assaulting the landlord and others,” said Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad.

An officer from Bhayandar police station reported that on Tuesday, the Choubey family used a cricket bat, gas cylinder, and bamboo sticks, and even threw red chili powder at the landlord and others who had come to see the flat. “One victim lost a tooth, and another had to jump from second floor to escape and reach the police station,” a source told. Senior Inspector Vivek Sonawane stated, “Following the FIR, on Wednesday a team of five policemen, including an API, was sent to the flat for the panchnama.”

“When the team arrived, the Choubey family refused to open the door. Once the police forcefully entered, they threw utensils and then boiling water at our staff,” Sonawane told mid-day. “Six people, including API Ananta Gaikwad, five constables, and panch Deepak Ithape, Kiran Pawar, Salman Patve, Ravindra Wagh, and Vijay Soni, suffered serious burn injuries. Reinforcements were sent, and we took three members of the Choubey family into custody; their daughter was not present,” Sonawane added. A source mentioned that complaints about the Choubey family had been frequent, with previous verbal altercations with the police.



The utensils that were flung

“This time, they went too far,” the source said. Choubey couple and their son face charges under relevant sections of BNS. They were presented in court and have been remanded in police custody for two days. DCP Gaikwad reported that all victims are receiving treatment at Tembha hospital, and details of their injuries are still being assessed. This is first arrest in second FIR filed against the Choubey family within 24 hours. The daughter is yet to be arrested in the first case registered aginst Choubey family.