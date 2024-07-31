Uran murder case: Killer of 20-year-old woman sent to police custody

Suspect nabbed in Gulbarga; he escaped after dumping body at an isolated spot in Uran

Navi Mumbai police arrested Dawood Shaikh (in pic), the Uran murder case suspect, from Gulbarga in Karnataka on Tuesday morning

The Navi Mumbai police have made one arrest in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman, whose body was found in an isolated spot in Uran. The accused identified as Dawood Shaikh, 23, was apprehended in Karnataka on Tuesday and presented in a local court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in police custody for seven days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, Crime Branch, Amit Kale, said, “The accused Shaikh was produced in court on July 31 and has been remanded in police custody for seven days.”

The case

Both Dawood Shaikh and the deceased went to the same school. In 2019 when Shaikh dropped out of school he made every attempt to stay in touch with the girl. Both were minors at the time. The girl’s father even filed a molestation case against Shaikh in 2019 after which he was arrested.

Navi Mumbai police along with accused Dawood Shaikh

“He claimed that he was released on bail after which he met with an accident and was bedridden. After a few months, he tried to contact the deceased and got in touch with her. They would often have verbal disputes after which the deceased even blocked him. This is when Shaikh started to use the phone of Moshin, (second name not disclosed) a common friend to contact her. Dawood claimed that Moshin even solved disputes among them,” said a

police officer.

Day of the murder

The police further said, Shaikh came to Navi Mumbai several times to meet her, the latest being July 23.

“On July 24, the deceased took half-day off from work and met the accused at Juinagar railway station. They had a conversation where the accused, Dawood Shaikh, asked her to join him in Bengaluru to get married and settle there. When she refused, they parted ways. On July 25, Shaikh called her again to meet, but she declined. He then began threatening to upload a photo of them together on social media. After she refused to meet, he posted the photo online. When they finally met, she deleted the photo from social media and asked him to delete their pictures from his phone. They argued for an hour, and in a fit of rage, Shaikh stabbed her to death. It is suspected that Shaikh had planned the attack, as he was carrying the knife he used to kill her,” said the police officer.

“The deceased called a friend requesting him to come and get her out of the situation. She had even informed another friend before meeting the accused,” added the police officer.

The police have registered a case of murder against the accused. Further investigation is currently on as the cops await the post-mortem report.