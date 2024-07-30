The suspect in the case is a native of Karnataka and it turned out to be an important clue for the multiple police teams working on the case and led to zeroing on the accused

Dawood Shaikh (centre) was arrested from Karnataka. Pic/Police sources

Five days after the a 20-year-old woman was killed near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra, the police have arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly killing her, the police said.

The suspect in the Navi Mumbai murder case is a native of Karnataka and it turned out to be an important clue for the multiple police teams working on the case and led to zeroing on the prime suspect in the case.

An official said that on July 25 a missing persons complaint was filed by the parents of the woman and on July 26 the body of the woman with multiple stab injuries and her face disfigured was recovered from an isolated spot in Uran. The woman was identified as the person for which her parents had filed a missing complaint just a day before.

According to the police, the deceased worked in Belapur and had taken a half-day on Friday.

"Several teams were formed by the police to investigate the case and the crime branch of the Navi Mumbai Police had also been conducting a parallel investigations in the matter," an official said.

He stated that the officials had initially zeroed in on 2-3 suspects. Two of them had been in touch with the woman recently and one of them was detained for questioning at first. After detailed interrogations his involvement in the case was ruled out and later the prime suspect who was identified as Dawood Shaikh was being traced.

"A major clue in the case was that Dawood was a native of Karnataka. The team of police officials began to trace him and after detailed analysis of technical clues, his location was found to be in Gulbarga area of Karnataka," an official said.

He said that it was found that Dawood had been in touch with the deceased woman and had met her on the day she was killed.

A team of police officials was sent to Gulbarga and his location was traced to Shahapur, a hill area in Gulbarga from where he was nabbed.

"He was questioned after initially being detained by the police officials and he has confessed to the crime. He was later officially arrested by the police," the official said.

A case under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against an unidentified person and several teams were formed to trace the accused in the case. The crime branch also probed the case independently, the police said.