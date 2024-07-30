Mumbai: 7-year-old girl dies after getting entangled in rope ladder

The victim was playing hide-and-seek with her siblings and a friend while her parents were away on Sunday afternoon when a rope ladder got entangled around her neck

A seven-year-old girl died in Mumbai after she got entangled in a rope ladder while playing with her siblings at her home, reported PTI citing the police on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in a tenement in the Shivaji Nagar area on Sunday, an official said.

The victim was identified as Akriti Singh. As per the PTI report, she was playing hide-and-seek with her siblings and a friend while her parents were away on Sunday afternoon when a rope ladder got entangled around her neck.

She was rushed to a private hospital by neighbours after her elder sister called out for help. However, she died before receiving treatment, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered. A probe is underway, said the official.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out due to gas leak in residential building in Lalbaug; four injured

A fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai's Lalbaug area in the wee hours of Tuesday leaving four persons, including two children, with burn injuries.

As per the information received from the MFB, the blaze occurred at around 5.10am in a room on the third floor of the Meghwadi Building on SS Road after an explosion due to a leak from a gas cylinder. The fire was doused within 30 minutes by 5.30am

According to officials, two children, both ten years old, suffered 15 to 20 per cent burns, while a 48-year-old woman sustained 70 to 90 per cent burns, and a 27-year-old man suffered 60 to 70 per cent burns.

The woman and children are undergoing treatment at civic-run Kasturba Hospital, while the man has been admitted to Masina Hospital in Byculla, and his condition is critical, said MFB.

The fire was confined to the gas cylinder, clothes and other household items in the room, a civic official said.

Further details are awaited.

Navi Mumbai police arrests accused of Uran murder case

The Navi Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested the accused who killed a 20-year-old girl from the city and disposed of her dead body near an isolated place in Uran. Police sources said the accused Dawood Sheikh was arrested by police from Kalaburgi district's Shahpur.

A team of Navi Mumbai police were in Karnataka, on a manhunt for the accused who was on the run. Further investigation is underway, police sources said.