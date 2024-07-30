Mumbai: Fire breaks out due to gas leak in residential building in Lalbaug; four injured

The blaze occurred at around 5.10am in a room on the third floor of the Meghwadi Building on SS Road after an explosion due to a leak from a gas cylinder

Representational Image. File Pic

A fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai's Lalbaug area in the wee hours of Tuesday leaving four persons, including two children, with burn injuries.

As per the information received from the MFB, the blaze occurred at around 5.10am in a room on the third floor of the Meghwadi Building on SS Road after an explosion due to a leak from a gas cylinder. The fire was doused within 30 minutes by 5.30am

According to officials, two children, both ten years old, suffered 15 to 20 per cent burns, while a 48-year-old woman sustained 70 to 90 per cent burns, and a 27-year-old man suffered 60 to 70 per cent burns.

The woman and children are undergoing treatment at civic-run Kasturba Hospital, while the man has been admitted to Masina Hospital in Byculla, and his condition is critical, said MFB.

The fire was confined to the gas cylinder, clothes and other household items in the room, a civic official said.

Further details are awaited.

