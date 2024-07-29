The blaze also engulfed two adjacent fast food joints, the officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Delhi: Six injured in fire at restaurant in INA market x 00:00

Six people were injured in a fire on Monday at a restaurant in the INA market in south Delhi, the officials said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze also engulfed two adjacent fast food joints, the officials said.

The Delhi fire department officials said they received a call at 3.18 am about the blaze at Kerala Restaurant, housed in shop number 211 near the INA Metro Station's gate number 2. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service, according to the PTI.

The firefighters took about two hours to douse the flames, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

Some restaurant workers sleeping inside got injured in the fire that also gutted two adjacent Chinese fast food joints in shop number 213 and 214, he said.

According to police, the received a PCR call about the fire around 40 minutes later, at 3.57 am.

"Staff from the Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station rushed to the scene. Upon reaching the spot, they found the fire started in a restaurant resulting in injuries to six people who were rushed to hospitals," a senior police officer said, as per the PTI.

The police said that the workers of the restaurant sleeping inside woke up due to the smoke and burning smell. When they noticed the fire they called their owner Sunil (46, who arrived at the spot. He has among those injured.

Police Sunil received 70 per cent burn injuries while Ashki Nepali (26) has sustained 10 per cent burn injuries.

Arun (18) has received 35 percent burn injuries, Shiva (26) 40 per cent burns, Shiv Kumar (24) has sustained 25 per cent burn injuries and Girish (42) received 40 per cent burn injuries.

"The victims were rushed to the Safdarjung and AIIMS Hospitals. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Further probe is underway," he said.

Initiated process of cancelling fire NOC of Rau's IAS Study Circle building, say officials

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services on Monday initiated the process of cancelling the NOC of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building in Old Rajinder Nagar where three IAS aspirants died after its basement got flooded following heavy rain, officials said, reported the PTI.

"The fire NOC (no-objection certificate) was issued to the building after it fulfilled all the norms. But there was no system to pump the water out from the basement. We have initiated the process of cancelling the fire NOC," a senior Delhi Fire Services official said, as per the PTI.

A letter will be issued from the department regarding cancellation of the NOC, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)