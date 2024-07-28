The moviegoers and staff at the theater were asked to vacate the premises and a firefighting operation was launched to extinguish the blaze, an official said

A fire broke out in the canteen of Chitra Cinema in Mumbai, no one was injured in the incident, civic officials said on Sunday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the blaze erupted in the canteen of single-screen Chitra Cinema in in the Dadar area of central Mumbai on Sunday afternoon at around 3.15 pm and was put out in 10 minutes.

The BMC said that after the information regarding the incident was received, a fire engine and water tanker were pressed into service.

"The moviegoers and staff at the theater were asked to vacate the premises and a firefighting operation was launched to extinguish the blaze," an official said.

He added that no one was injured in the incident and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

One killed, another injured after massive fire breaks out following gas cylinder blast in Mumbai's Vikhroli

Meanwhile, in an another incident, one person was killed and another sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out following a gas cylinder blast in Vikhroli area of the city, the officials said on Sunday.

An official said that two individuals were seriously injured after a fire broke out in a hut due to LPG cylinder blast in Mumbai's Vikhroli area on Saturday night.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the two injured in the incident were identified as Dhananjay Mishra (46) who received approximately 99 per cent burn injuries and Radheshyam Pande (45) who had around 92 per cent burn injuries, he was declared dead at around noon by the doctors.

The Vikhroli LPG cylinder blast occurred in a hut in Shreeram Society, Sanjay Nagar, at around 9:35 pm, triggering a fire which gutted electric wiring, installations and household articles, the officials said.

The blaze was extinguished by the public before the arrival of the fire brigade using buckets of water and disconnecting the electric supply, reported the PTI.

The injured persons were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, the official said, adding the exact cause of the fire is not known.

Dhananjay Mishra was being shifted to Sion hospital for further treatment and his condition is said to be stable, the civic body said.