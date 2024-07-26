Mumbai: 1 dead, 3 hospitalised after major fire in Borivli high-rise

The fire originated on the 1st floor of the duct area and spread up to the 6th floor, with smoke reaching the 22nd floor of the building.

The blaze was sparked by electrical fault on the first floor

A major fire erupted in the duct area of Kanakia Samarpan Tower, a 22-story residential building in Borivli East, on Thursday afternoon. As a result of the fire one person passed away and the resulting smoke caused three others to be hospitalised due to suffocation. The Kasturba Marg police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and launched an investigation into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Shah, 70, a resident of the 21st floor. The hospitalised individuals, Ranjana Rajput, 59, Shivani Rajput, 26; and Shobha Salve, 70, are reported to be in stable condition. According to a police source, Shah lost consciousness while being rescued and fell.

Senior Inspector Rajesh Nandimath of Kasturba Marg police station said, “The deceased, Mahendra Shah, who resided on the 21st floor, opened his door when the smoke reached his level. As the smoke entered his flat, he and his family quickly evacuated. However, Shah collapsed during the rescue efforts. His family reported that he was a patient with high blood pressure and took medication for it. We are awaiting the postmortem report.”



The fire originated on the 1st floor of the duct area and spread up to the 6th floor, with smoke reaching the 22nd floor of the building. A fire officer said, “The incident took place around 12.30 pm in the A wing of Kanakia Samarpan Tower, situated across from Magathane Metro station on the Western Express Highway in Borivli East. The fire started from electrical wiring and cables in the duct area and spread up to the 6th floor. The society's security guard quickly alerted all residents and notified the police and fire brigade.”

“Fire brigades from Borivli, Kandivli and Dindoshi were at the scene, joined by local police an Adani Electricity officer, a 108 ambulance and civic ward staff. An initial inspection revealed that the fire was confined to the electric wiring and cables in the duct, spanning from the 1st to the sixth floor of the G+22 high-rise residential building. The fire was extinguished by around 1 pm, and all trapped residents were successfully rescued,” the fire officer added."