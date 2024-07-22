Mumbai: BMC to plant more than 3,000 trees in parts of the city

Commissioner Gagrani assured that BMC is committed to planting trees in 29 additional locations across the city

The officials of environmental organizations held an important meeting at the BMC headquarters along with environmental experts. Pic/BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced that it will undertake extensive tree plantation drives across Kurla, Powai, and Borivali. The initiative aims to plant around 3,000 trees using traditional methods over approximately four acres of land in these areas, an official statement said.

The statement was released after a meeting held at the BMC headquarters, chaired by Municipal Commissioner Mr. Bhushan Gagrani. The meeting, attended by environmental experts and officials from various environmental organizations, focused on strategies to maintain ecological balance in Mumbai and promote sustainable urban development.

Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani highlighted the importance of preserving existing trees and adopting scientific methods to nurture them. He emphasized the need for vigilant monitoring and timely pruning of trees prone to risks. Additionally, plans were discussed to reserve significant portions of land for tree plantations in Kurla, Powai, and Borivali, totaling approximately four acres.

According to the statement, Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani noted, "As a part of it, tree planting will happen on three large plots in Mumbai. For this, large plots in Kurla, as well as Powai and Borivali, have been reserved for tree plantations."

He added, "These three locations together will have a plantation of more than three thousand trees on four acres of land," said the statement released by the civic authority.

Environmental specialists present at the meeting suggested various measures, including increasing public awareness about tree conservation, implementing rainwater harvesting systems in BMC gardens for bird habitats, and expanding urban forests (Miyawaki forests).

Commissioner Gagrani assured that BMC is committed to planting trees in 29 additional locations across the city to further enhance the green cover. Discussions also included proposals for educational campaigns in schools and involving NCC cadets in tree plantation activities.

The meeting concluded with consensus on utilizing scientific methods for tree selection and care, ensuring maximum survival rates. BMC officials pledged to collaborate closely with environmental organizations to achieve these goals.

BMC officials encouraged public participation and input from environmental enthusiasts to strengthen their efforts towards a greener Mumbai.