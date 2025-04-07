Horoscope today, April 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Irritation and anger should be reined in as not everyone is as sharp or smart as you. Try and have an early night.

Cosmic tip: Learn to balance caution with tact and responsibility.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Long term investments are made and this brings a sigh of relief. Limit use of gadget time.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from people who are freeloaders, who, in their own way trip up karma.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Frequent business travel is revealed for sometime. Business dealings with the opposite sex bring positive results. This karmic cycle favours making long term goals.

Cosmic tip: Make time to deal with family commitments.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Having to wake up early sometimes is an irritation that has to be dealt with; particularly since this has to do with work. Relatives come over at night.

Cosmic tip: Maintain façade of patience.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Taking care of many responsibilities clouds the day, but evening on is a relaxed time. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t trust indiscriminately as what you see is not necessarily the truth and dependable.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

An important goal is realized; something you’ve been aiming for the past one year. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of the person’s shortcomings, accepting these personality traits with an open mind.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Dealing with someone younger requires oodles of patience and good humour. That life is settling down in the manner requires is proof of right choices made.

Cosmic tip: Find a solution to resolve a misunderstanding.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

An easy going day has you completing work well in time and being able to leave for home earlier. Life is happy now.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy some time spent with friends in the evening.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Living an uncomplicated life makes it so much easier to deal with issues most people face at some point.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in the universe which will show the right way to proceed.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

An end to a karmic issue happens because of a genuine desire to do what is right. Thoughts and actions are in sync with each other.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for an unexpected journey.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Actions have to be forgiven for true acceptance and reconciliation. This karmic cycle is one of changes and wonderful new beginnings.

Cosmic tip: Be firm about plans made, not changing them for anyone.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Staying away from getting involved in an emotional triangle makes sure life proceeds peacefully and stress-free.

Cosmic tip: Figure out a way to strengthen a weak link at work without compromising on karmic actions.