Horoscope today, April 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 8.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Irritation and anger should be reined in as not everyone is as sharp or smart as you. Try and have an early night.
Cosmic tip: Learn to balance caution with tact and responsibility.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Long term investments are made and this brings a sigh of relief. Limit use of gadget time.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from people who are freeloaders, who, in their own way trip up karma.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Frequent business travel is revealed for sometime. Business dealings with the opposite sex bring positive results. This karmic cycle favours making long term goals.
Cosmic tip: Make time to deal with family commitments.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Having to wake up early sometimes is an irritation that has to be dealt with; particularly since this has to do with work. Relatives come over at night.
Cosmic tip: Maintain façade of patience.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Taking care of many responsibilities clouds the day, but evening on is a relaxed time. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t trust indiscriminately as what you see is not necessarily the truth and dependable.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
An important goal is realized; something you’ve been aiming for the past one year. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of the person’s shortcomings, accepting these personality traits with an open mind.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Dealing with someone younger requires oodles of patience and good humour. That life is settling down in the manner requires is proof of right choices made.
Cosmic tip: Find a solution to resolve a misunderstanding.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
An easy going day has you completing work well in time and being able to leave for home earlier. Life is happy now.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy some time spent with friends in the evening.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Living an uncomplicated life makes it so much easier to deal with issues most people face at some point.
Cosmic tip: Have faith in the universe which will show the right way to proceed.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
An end to a karmic issue happens because of a genuine desire to do what is right. Thoughts and actions are in sync with each other.
Cosmic tip: Be prepared for an unexpected journey.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Actions have to be forgiven for true acceptance and reconciliation. This karmic cycle is one of changes and wonderful new beginnings.
Cosmic tip: Be firm about plans made, not changing them for anyone.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Staying away from getting involved in an emotional triangle makes sure life proceeds peacefully and stress-free.
Cosmic tip: Figure out a way to strengthen a weak link at work without compromising on karmic actions.