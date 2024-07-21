Water stock in Mumbai lakes at 43 per cent, says BMC

According to the BMC data, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 6,18,754 million litres of water or 43.41 per cent.

In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 43 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Sunday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 6,18,754 million litres of water or 43.41 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 80.18 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 60.45 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 39.22 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 10.50 per cent, Bhatsa 42.73 per cent, Vehar 71.53 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

Tulsi Lake, built in 1879 at Rs 40 lakh, is the smallest of the lakes that provide water to Mumbai. The lake has a useful water storage capacity of 804.6 crore litres (8046 million litres) and provides an average of 18 million litres (1.8 crore litres) of water each day. The lake is roughly 35 km from the BMC headquarters.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its suburbs received intermittent heavy spells of rain on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city, effective until July 24. Additionally, the weather department has issued an yellow alert for heavy rains at isolated locations in Thane and Palghar districts today.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.44 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.10 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.79 metres is expected at 6.15 pm today.

The island city recorded 71 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 72 mm and western Mumbai 59 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been receiving intermittent heavy showers since the last few days.