Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected today; IMD issues yellow alert

Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai and its suburbs received intermittent heavy spells of rain on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city, effective until July 24. Additionally, the weather department has issued an yellow alert for heavy rains at isolated locations in Thane and Palghar districts today.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.44 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.10 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.79 metres is expected at 6.15 pm today.

The island city recorded 71 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 72 mm and western Mumbai 59 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been receiving intermittent heavy showers since the last few days.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Nagpur city and parts of the district on Saturday morning, disrupting normal life as water entered low-lying areas, prompting the authorities to move people to safer places and declare a holiday for schools and colleges for the day as a precautionary measure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Nagpur and other districts of Vidarbha region over the next two days and advised people not to step out of their homes unless necessary.

It issued a red alert for Chandrapur, and an orange alert for Nagpur, Amravati and Wardha districts for Saturday.

Nagpur received a spell of heavy rainfall for around three hours on Saturday starting around 8.30 am, but its intensity reduced drastically after 11.30 am.

IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur recorded 135.6 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and 0.3 mm rainfall from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm.

The observatory at the Nagpur airport recorded 90.6 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Saturday, officials said.

In view of the downpour, the Nagpur district collector declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city and rural area on Saturday, they said.