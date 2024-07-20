IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for the next three days forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places while an orange alert was issued for Saturday.

As per the IMD forecast, Thane district of Maharashtra is very likely to receive heavy rainfall in a few places for the next 3 days while Palghar has also been issued a yellow alert.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for the coastal district of Raigad in Maharashtra for the next 3 days warning of extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.

An orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri district of the state. Meanwhile, Sindhudurg has been issued a yellow alert for Sunday, predicting heavy rainfall at some places.

Districts like Nasik, Sholapur, Sangli and Nandurbar have been issued a green alert predicting light to moderate rain.

Santacruz observatory recorded 52.3 mm of rainfall while Colaba observatory recorded 20.6 mm of rainfall.

Mumbai's Byculla station recorded the highest rainfall with 56.5 mm while Palghar district's Krishi Vigyan Kendra recorded the lowest rainfall with 10 mm.

Thane district's Thane Belapur Industrial Association (TBIA) recorded 29 mm while Mira Road station recorded 30 mm of rainfall.

Lake levels in Mumbai reservoirs at 39.23 per cent, says BMC

According to data released on Friday, the collective lake levels in Mumbai of the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 39.23 per cent, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Friday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes were now at 5,67,779 million liters of water, or 39.23 percent. During the same time in 2023, the lake levels were at 36 per cent while in 2022 they were near 86 per cent.

Mumbai gets water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. According to data supplied by the city authorities, Tansa's water level is 74.01 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 57.66 per cent of the water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna, 36.14 per cent, Upper Vaitarna, 8.43 per cent, Bhatsa 38.01 per cent, Vehar, 59.77 per cent and Tulsi 89.30 per cent of portable water levels are available.

Public transport services were slowed down by the persistent rain combined with sporadic periods of intense rain that caused waterlogging on several roads and railway tracks. Commuters said that the suburban trains, which are regarded as Mumbai's lifeline, are operating at least 15 to 20 minutes late, reported PTI.

According to the report, a railway official said high tide and heavy rains have caused water to collect on the tracks at Chunabhatti on the harbor line. Since water doesn't flow into the sea at high tide and strong storms, low-lying areas may experience floods, the report added. He stated that there has been a slight slowdown in train movement.

A train engine malfunction caused a delay in services on the Central Railway's Main Line, according to officials. Suburban services operated by Western Railway were said to be "running."

Mumbai's island city had an average of 78 mm of rain in the twenty-four hours that ended at eight in the morning. According to a municipal source, the rainfall amounts for eastern and western Mumbai were 57 mm and 67 mm, respectively.