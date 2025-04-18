Reportedly, Asim Riaz has been ousted from Battleground following a fiery altercation with fellow judges Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan

Asim Riaz

Listen to this article After Khatron Ke Khiladi, Asim Riaz expelled from Battleground following altercation with Abhishek Malhan and Rubina Dilaik? x 00:00

Asim Riaz is currently seen as a judge on Battle Ground along with Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Rubina Dilaik, and Rajat Dalal. Several videos and clips of him losing his cool on the other judges have been going viral. Now, reportedly, Asim Riaz has been ousted from this reality show as well, following a fiery altercation with fellow judges Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asim Riaz to leave Battle Ground?

Asim's temper has landed him in controversy several times. While in the Bigg Boss house, his anger issues led Salman Khan to warn him, and later, he was thrown out of Khatron Ke Khiladi because of his aggressive behavior with fellow contestants and the host Rohit Shetty himself. Now, Asim’s temper has landed him in trouble yet again, and as per India Today, he has been asked to leave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri (@biggboss.tazakhabar)

“What seemed like a normal tiff slowly became a massive fight. Asim allegedly also insulted Rubina Dilaik, who intervened to sort out their differences. As things heated up, they all rushed to their vanity vans, calling off the shoot,” a source said.

While Asim was reportedly asked to leave following the aggressive altercation, it has also been said that his team and the producers are in discussions to resolve the issue.

Fukra Insaan taunts Asim Riaz over fight with Rohit Shetty

Earlier, in a viral clip from Battle Ground, Asim Riaz was seen poking fun at Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan for hiding behind his username. Asim could be seen saying, "Yahan par teen log hain jo apna naam lekar aaye hain aur eklauta jo apne username par fudak raha hai, Fukre bas kar." As Asim took a dig at Abhishek, he was quick to retaliate. Abhishek, while giving it back to Asim, indirectly referred to his fight with Rohit Shetty and said, "Asim bhai, mujhe apna naam banane ke liye national television par kisi show ke anchor se ladna nahi padhta."

Asim Riaz disrespects Rohit Shetty

This didn’t sit well with Asim, who shockingly reacted, saying, "Harkat hi aisi ki thi usne, ki ladna hi tha." This viral clip of Asim disrespecting Rohit Shetty has once again caught netizens' attention, who are now reacting to it. One user said, "Tu to bhai ek show mein bezzat hoke aaya hai, bolta hai show ko itna diya hai. Kya diya tha be? Khud show ne tujhe bula ke tujhe chance diya aage badhne ka." Another wrote, "Woh Shetty hai, pata bhi nahi chalega kidhar gayab kar diya bolke... senior hai, respect karna seekh." A third comment said, "Yeh badtameez hai bohot zyada."